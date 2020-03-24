Kevin Hart Reveals His Natural Gray Hair While Social Distancing, Says He's a 'Frequent Dyer'

Kevin Hart is going au-naturel while social distancing.

On Tuesday, the actor, 40, started an Instagram series called “Confessions from the Hart,” where he shares never-before-heard stories about his life and career to keep himself (and his fans) entertained as millions are forced to stay inside during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Through this quarantine I decided to open up and give you guys some stories that I’ve never told to the world. I’ll do like two or three a week,” Hart says.

He then proceeds to tell a story about the time he got food poisoning from a raw piece of chicken in Scandinavia but refused to cancel his comedy show the next day: “I got stories for days 🤷🏾‍♂️😂,” he captioned the four-minute clip.

“P.S I have always had a s— load of grey hair…I was just a frequent dyer 😂😂😂😂…I’m not working right now so I said F— IT 😂😂😂” Hart, whose salt and pepper hair and beard were on full-display, added.

“Gray hair don’t care❤️” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section. While another person said, “Just get some of that @revlon hair color spray lol 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

And Hart isn’t the only one embracing a new look while social distancing — on Sunday, Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness ditched his signature full beard for a chin patch.

“This is officer Van Ness 🏳️‍🌈 Don’t try new lewks during quarantine 💗 (I’m shaving this chin thing off now just was aghast at how I look),” the reality star captioned an Instagram selfie, before debuting his clean-shaven face on his Instagram Story on Tuesday morning.

“I love it babyface!!!!!” one social media user commented. Another person added, “Omg!! Who is this person.”

While a third simply wrote, “Whoah.”

Earlier this week, actor and rapper Riz Ahmed also showed off a new “haircut that got outta hand” on Instagram.

“Anyone else do a #Stayhome haircut that got outta hand? Least now it feels like there’s someone else here when I look in mirror 😅” the star wrote alongside two photos of his fresh buzz-cut.

As several states around the world shut down non-essential business to contain the virus, some hair salons are closing their doors for the indefinite future, leaving many wondering how they should be maintaining their hair health amid the pandemic.

Speaking to Vogue, Brooklyn-based hairstylist Mischa G shared some helpful tips. “Reach out to your hairstylist as they will be able to provide the best for tips and tricks on how to maintain your hair health during this time with products you have at home,” he recommended. “In the current climate particularly, having the technology to be able to do this is a wonderful thing, but it doesn’t change the fact that I’d never recommend my clients cutting their own hair at home though!”

“Having a professional fix the damage done will be more time-consuming and more expensive than waiting patiently and having it done correctly once it’s safe to visit a professional in the salon in the future,” he added, urging clients to take this time to nurture their hair with a “healthy diet, and plenty of hydration,” as well some treatments like leave-in conditioner and hydrating oils.

PEOPLE recently spoke to several hair professionals and compiled a list of ways you can maintain your salon hair color at home amid the outbreak.

