"Thanks for airing my dirty laundry," Kyra Sedgwick said in response to her husband's playful Instagram photo

Kevin Bacon Finds Wife Kyra Sedgwick's Bejeweled Thong — with His Initials! — in the Laundry

There are no ifs, ands or butts that Kyra Sedgwick is still madly in love with husband Kevin Bacon — she has the underwear to prove it!

On Sunday, the 63-year-old actor shared a photograph on Instagram of a thong belonging to his wife of 33 years that is monogrammed with a cheeky message featuring his initials.

"I [heart] KB," could be seen bejeweled in rhinestones across one side of the navy blue underwear.

Sharing the image to his millions of followers on the social media platform, Bacon wrote, "Sometimes doing laundry can be fun and full of surprises," alongside the post.

In the comments section, Sedgwick, 56, playfully wrote back, "Thanks for airing my dirty laundry😉❤️."

Earlier this month, Bacon and Sedgwick celebrated their wedding anniversary, which the Footloose star marked with a sweet post on his Instagram account.

At the time, Bacon shared a black and white throwback image of the pair dancing with one another.

"Here's to dancing through life with you @kyrasedgwickofficial," he captioned the sweet shot. "Happy anniversary. You are the reason."

In the comments section, Sedgwick simply responded, writing, "Love you so.." beside a red heart emoji.

Earlier this year, Bacon appeared on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he opened up about his own hilarious take on a home bikini waxing gone wrong for his wife.

Sedgwick had previously stopped by the late-night program before Bacon, where she told host Jimmy Kimmel that she enlisted her husband for the grooming task.

At the time, the City on a Hill actor admitted that he'd agreed to help his wife out in part because "I'm one of those people that is sorta cocky enough to think I can probably learn to do anything."

"I thought, 'How hard could this be?' " he said of the incident. "Some assembly required. I can put stuff together from Ikea."