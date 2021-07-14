Kesha Turns Heads Wearing Black Thong Bodysuit Under Sheer Dress at Movie Premiere
"WOW OMG" Demi Lovato said of the singer's naked dress
Kesha just stepped out in a look so bold, it has us reminiscing on her rockstar-inspired, more-is-more style of the 2010s.
On Monday night, the singer, 34, walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Pig in a sheer paneled column dress with a thong bodysuit underneath. The star sported her signature smokey black eyeshadow and wore her blonde hair in loose waves.
Kesha posted a photo of her jaw-dropping look on Instagram with the caption, "Excuse me, Do you have a gummy bear? #whohasmypig."
"WOW OMG" Demi Lovato wrote in the comment section. "Kesha u look 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" Adam Lambert said.
The "Cannibal" singer is just the latest celebrity to rock the naked dress trend. From Rihanna's all-sheer CFDA dress, to J.Lo's many break-the-internet moments and Megan Fox's Billboard Music Awards look, barely-there ensembles have been a red carpet staple for decades. (And we rounded them all up here.)
Last year, the singer shared how she keeps her backside looking thong-ready. During an interview with Refinery29 about her quarantine self-care routine at the beginning of COVID, the singer said she was spending more time on her skincare routine.
"There are these butt masks called Bawdy that I have been using," Kesha told the outlet. "It helps having someone put it on your butt, so that's another perk of being quarantined with my boyfriend. It's one of those things that, at the end of the night, brings me happiness." (At the time, she was social distancing at home with her boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter.)
She also described how she maintained her own eyebrow tinting at home by using an unconventional dye. "I was at CVS Pharmacy recently getting essentials and I saw men's beard dye and I thought, 'I'll put it on my eyebrows,'" the star said.
The result? "It makes them really dark and wild-looking," Kesha said. "It's something that I discovered in quarantine, and it's the first time I've done it on myself."