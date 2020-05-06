Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"It's one of those things that, at the end of the night, brings me happiness," the star said in a new interview with Refinery29

Kesha Has Been Using Butt Masks with Her Boyfriend While Social Distancing at Home

To bring herself a little bit of joy during these difficult times, Kesha has been experimenting with an array of beauty treatments while she social distances at home with her boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter.

The singer and Kesha Rose Beauty mogul, 33, who finds herself "normally too exhausted" to indulge in a full skincare routine, has been taking more time to treat herself to beauty rituals since she's been spending more time at home. And she's even been getting Ashenfelter involved in it!

"There are these butt masks called Bawdy that I have been using," Kesha said in an interview with Refinery29 about her quarantine self-care routine. "It helps having someone put it on your butt, so that's another perk of being quarantined with my boyfriend. It's one of those things that, at the end of the night, brings me happiness."

She also decided to take a stab at tinting her own eyebrows — but rather than use a traditional brow kit, Kesha improvised using a different type of dye. "I was at CVS Pharmacy recently getting essentials and I saw men's beard dye and I thought, 'I'll put it on my eyebrows,'" the star said.

The result? "It makes them really dark and wild-looking," Kesha said. "It's something that I discovered in quarantine, and it's the first time I've done it on myself."

Besides playing around with her beauty routine, Kesha has also been using this time to turn her boredom into a new song. Last month, the star shared a brand-new banger that she recorded while self-isolating during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The song, titled "Home Alone," references the 1990 movie of the same name and even features a shout-out to its star, Macaulay Culkin.

"I'm reading bookies, baking cookies in my thigh-highs," sings Kesha in the video, which shows the performer dancing around her kitchen and bedroom as her pet cat occasionally observes.

"I’ve been bored at home so I made a song for u animals!!!" she captioned the post. "And a little video 💃🏻It’s called HOME ALONE... dedicated to all of you sexy people hanging at home.....alone."

