The Scandal Star describes her beauty look for a night with her beau, Nnamdi Asomugha

Kerry Washington’s date night goal? A good night kiss.

The Scandal actress says that when it comes to getting dolled up for an evening out with husband Nnamdi Asomugha, she’s all about a barely-there lip.

“You have to be kissable on date night, otherwise what’s the point?”

The star, who is not only a Neutrogena spokeswoman, but a creative consultant as well, keeps the brand’s MoistureSmooth Color Sticks on hand at all times. “I actually expanded the shade range of them,” she tells PeopleStyle of her effort to bring a wider range of skin-tone flattering hues to the brand. “I always have five of them in different colors in my purse because they’re really easy to throw on and they go with everything.”

And her less is more approach doesn’t stop at lipstick. Washington would rather “throw on a little concealer” than fuss with foundation.

“I do not need an hour to get out the door. I don’t think I would be comfortable living that way,” she explains.

Image zoom Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Another must have? A power manicure. Washington, whose Instagram feed is packed with nail inspiration, recently became a creative ambassador for OPI, teaming with co-founder Suzi Weiss-Fischmann to create a line of lacquers that pay homage to her Scandal character’s hometown of Washington D.C.

In keeping with the brand’s love of creative lacquer names, this new collection features 15 shades (among them “Pale to the Chief,” “Squeaker of the House” and “Front Runner”) whose monikers are a nod to the political landscape.

“I feel like every girl dreams of naming nail polish colors,” says Washington, “so that I got to do it with Suzi, who is a huge role model for me, is really fun!”

And despite being elbows-deep in swatches and formulas for OPI and Neutrogena, Washington prefers to remain hands-off when it comes to her man’s grooming routine. “He’s always been pretty sharp as far as I’m concerned,” says Washington.

For more from Kerry Washington, pick up the newest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.