Kerry Washington Steps Out in a Dress Worn by Whitney Houston in the 1990s: 'Incredibly Special'

Kerry Washington threw it way back this past weekend.

The actress wore a body-hugging red gown to the to the American Black Film Festival Honors on Sunday night — the same dress Whitney Houston wore back in 1996!

The dress, from the archives of fashion designer Marc Bouwer and selected by stylist Law Roach, was originally worn by Houston during her performance at the BET Walk of Fame Awards gala in 1996. But on Sunday, Washington decided to channel Houston and "Try It On My Own."

The red number was paired with matching red heels, red nails and a bit of silvery jewelry, as Washington paid tribute to the music icon who originally rocked the look with an Instagram post. In a clip, Washington lip-synced to Houston's classic track "I Have Nothing" as she confessed that "nothing" was "cooler than wearing Whitney Houston's dress."

"No lies told," she wrote. "Whitney Houston's ACTUAL @marcbouwer dress she wore in 1996 😱. Sooooooo incredibly special. #ABFFAwards here I come! ❤️❤️❤️."

Elsewhere on Instagram, Roach thanked Bouwer for the assist with the look, with a side-by-side carousel of Houston and Washington. "And then THIS happened," the stylist wrote. "Thank you @marcbouwer for letting me go into your archives and borrow Whitney's dress for @kerrywashington. #fLAWless"

For Whitney's look back in '96, the vocalist wore silver jewelry as well, with a curl on the side of her hair. Houston even performed a few of her iconic hits at the BET event, including "I Will Always Love You" and "Greatest Love of All," as she stood proudly in the red dress — as seen in archival footage on YouTube.

Kerry Washington wears Whitney Houston's dress from 1996. Michael Tullberg/WireImage

It's been a big year for Houston fans so far, even outside of her classic dress seeing a resurgence 27 years later. Just last month, it was revealed that a new posthumous Houston LP, featuring six previously unreleased gospel songs, would arrive in 2023.

A documentary TV special chronicling the late singer's history with gospel music, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston, will feature new material dating back to 1981 alongside a corresponding album, according to Good Morning America. The special will premiere March 24 on UPtv and Aspire TV.

The album's first single, "Testimony," arrived in February. Other selections from the project were originally featured on previously released soundtracks for The Preacher's Wife, Sparkle and The Bodyguard.

Pat Houston, executor of the singer's estate, has called the new project "a testament of Whitney's heart."

"Her love for gospel music permeates through every song with love, compassion and conviction. To love Whitney is to love what she represents to all that love the gospel," Pat said, per GMA. "I salute this project knowing that Whitney always stood on a solid rock for her love of gospel music."