Kerry Washington Shows Off Her 'Fresh Cut': 'Curls and Coils'

Kerry Washington is walking into year 45 in style.

On Tuesday, the Scandal alum debuted a "fresh cut" she received following her birthday. The actress posted a series of selfies showing off her natural hairstyle as she sported a white tank top and bright red lipstick.

"Fresh cut. Curls and coils 💯. Thank to the artist that is @villalobos_linda ✂️" she captioned the photos.

Along with her fans, a handful of Washington's celebrity friends filled the comments sections raving about her hair, including ​​Yara Shahidi , who simply wrote, "LOVE," and Ozark star Jessica Frances Dukes, who added, "EVERYTHING!😍! THANKYOU for inspiring us on the daily!"

The actress' new look comes a day after she celebrated her 45th birthday Monday.

Posting a series of photos of herself holding a bunch of yellow balloons and posing near the ocean, Washington shared a message of gratitude on Instagram. She thanked her friends, family and fans for sending her love on her special day, saying the well-wishes made her heart feel "full."

"My heart is soooooooooo full from all of your beautiful birthday messages," Washington captioned the post. "THANK YOU. I'm so excited to spend this next year with you all sharing projects, art, people, causes, & moments that inspire me."

Though the caption celebrated another year, Washington also used to post to draw attention to 10 organizations that "are dedicated to helping people in their local communities feel empowered to use their voice and their vote."

In the last slide of the photo post, Washington included all the organization's Instagram handles, and encouraged followers to "show them some love (FOLLOW them, donate what you can, share their information, whatever you can do) because fighting for justice and democracy can sometimes be a thankless job."