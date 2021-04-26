Kerry Washington Curates 'Powerful' Mother's Day Jewelry Capsule — and Enlists Her Mom to Model

"It's important to celebrate motherhood in all its forms," Washington tells PEOPLE as she launches her second collection with sustainable jewelry brand Aurate

Kerry Washington and mom Valerie Washington model in the campaign for Aurate x Kerry Washington Mother's Day 2021 Jewelry Collection - Photos by David Urbanke

Debuting on April 26 ahead of Mother's Day, the "Birth Of Mother" collection is inspired by Italian artist Botticelli's famous painting, The Birth of Venus, and "is a nod to women being born of nature and their sensuality, strength and allure."

The nine-piece capsule — ranging in price from $120 to $480 — includes earrings, rings and necklaces featuring delicate organic pearls and set in sustainable 14k gold vermeil.

"The design of the collection is inspired by elements of the ocean — every shell, texture, and pearl is unique in its intricacies, every wave and current is powerful and unpredictable," Washington, who stars in the gorgeous, empowering campaign alongside her mother, professor Valerie Washington, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Parenting is like that too, I think. Unique, unpredictable, powerful and beautiful."

Kerry Washington and mom Valerie Washington model in the campaign for Aurate x Kerry Washington Mother's Day 2021 Jewelry Collection - Photos by David Urbanke Credit: David Urbanke

While Washington says it's "too difficult" to choose her favorite piece in the line, there is one style that is the most meaningful for her.

"All of them are so special to me in their own way, but the stacked three-pearl ring [Venus Organic Pearl Tri Gold Ring, $360] holds special personal significance because of my three children," she shares with PEOPLE, referencing her biological children, Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha, 7, and Caleb Kelechi Asomugha, 4, and her husband's daughter from a previous relationship.

Aurate x Kerry Venus Organic Pearl Tri Gold Ring, $360 Credit: Terra Studio

For Washington, motherhood takes many different facets.

"I think it's important to celebrate motherhood in all its forms," she says. "Whether you're mothering a child, an animal, a project, or even a dream, caring for what you love is a sacred act."

And continuing to collaborate with Aurate is a partnership she can be proud of thanks to the brand's ethics.

"I love finding products that are high quality, elegant and beautiful while also being good to the planet. I'm thrilled to be aligned with a company like Aurate that offers these choices at a more affordable price point so that sustainability and elegance can be more accessible."

Aurate x Kerry Washington Mother's Day 2021 Jewelry Collection - Photos by David Urbanke Credit: David Urbanke

Below, read more about Washington's dedication to supporting womanhood, her own Mother's Day traditions and more.

Why is it important to you to celebrate and back female founded businesses?

Often when Kamala Harris talks about breaking barriers and making history as a woman and as a person of color she says: "The first, but not the last." I think anytime women succeed, it opens the doors for others to follow. Especially when they can succeed as a team. There is such power in partnership! Sophie [Kahn] and Bouchra [Ezzahraoui, the founders of Aurate] are two women who inspire me and who I know inspire countless other female entrepreneurs and innovators.

What are your Mother's Day traditions?

Well, I love celebrating my mom. Because, she's amazing! She is the strongest, bravest woman I know. And she has devoted her life to improving the lives of young people. So, honoring her on this special day always means so much to me.

Kerry Washington and mom Valerie Washington model in the campaign for Aurate x Kerry Washington Mother's Day 2021 Jewelry Collection Credit: David Urbanke

What's the best advice you've received from your own mom?

My mother has and continues to teach me so many invaluable lessons! I think maybe the two most important things that my mom has taught me is the importance of drinking water and the importance of staying curious and teachable.

Aurate x Kerry Washington Mother's Day 2021 Jewelry Collection - Photos by David Urbanke Credit: David Urbanke

What has the pandemic taught you about parenting?

The pandemic has taught me that in life, and in parenting, there is nothing more precious than time.

What piece of clothing or accessory immediately gives you a confidence boost anytime you put it on?

Necklaces always elevate an outfit. When I feel like I need to boss-up, I love putting on the Lioness Collection necklace. My hope is that women will wear the Birth of Mother necklaces, and feel deeply connected to the people and projects that they have brought or are bringing into the world.

kerry washington x aurate Credit: David Urbanke

What does self-care look like to you right now?

It depends on the day. It looks like whatever I can do on a particular day to take care of myself in a gentle kind and loving way. Sometimes that's meditation. Sometimes that's a nap. Sometimes that's throwing on some extra jewelry so I adorn myself with beauty. Sometimes it's a brownie and some Netflix.