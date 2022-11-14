Kerry Washington Rocks Personalized Sweatshirt Honoring Black Women TV Lawyers

Kerry Washington is making fashion comfy, fun and inspirational with personalized sweatshirts in honor of her fellow on-screen lawyer pals.

The writer and director is promoting her new legal drama Reasonable Doubt on Hulu.

Honoring Black women on TV, specifically Black women portraying lawyers, the Scandal star — who played Olivia Pope on the beloved ABC drama — wore a black sweatshirt with the names "Clair, Joan, Maxine, Jessica, Olivia, Annalise, Molly and Jax" written out in a list of white, block letters.

"This shirt was inspired by a design made by @TheBlackLawyersPodcast," Washington shared via Instagram. "Less than 2.5% of Lawyers are Black women but they are working to change that!"

A similar design is available for purchase now for $55 on TheBlackLawyers.com.

Tracee Ellis Ross proudly showed off the sweatshirt via Instagram on Saturday in a nod to her former role on Girlfriends.

"As a former Black Woman TV lawyer (Joan Carol Clayton, Esq 👩🏾‍⚖️) I have no objections!" Ross, 50, playfully captioned a pic of herself sporting the sassy shirt. "Shout out to my friend @kerrywashington for creating this cute sweatshirt celebrating #BlackWomenTVLawyers in honor of her legal drama @reasonabledoubthulu!"

The other character names included feature Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) from How to Get Away with Murder, Molly Carter (Yvonne Orji) from Insecure, Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) from Suits, Clair Huxtable (Phylicia Rashad) from The Cosby Show, Maxine Felice Shaw (Erika Alexander) from Living Single and Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) from Reasonable Doubt.

"Thank you for the invite, Olivia," Corinealdi, who will star as the Hulu show's tough Los Angeles defense attorney, wrote on her own post modeling the look.

The show was given the green light by Disney's Onyx, a new spinoff of the Disney brand that focuses on elevating the voices and stories of creators of color. Reasonable Doubt is their first official scripted series.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"Simpson Street was founded with the belief that we are each the lead character in the story of our lives regardless of who we are, where we are born, what we believe or who we love," Washington said of the production company she is a part of.

"Each of us deserves to be and to see ourselves at the center of the narrative. It's a privilege to partner with Onyx, a brand dedicated to centering creators of color and underrepresented voices, on their first scripted drama series."

Washington added that directing and producing the show was a "proud moment" for herself and all production partners.

Reasonable Doubt is now streaming on Hulu.