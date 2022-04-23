Kerry Washington Goes Green, Opts for Sustainable Jewelry in Earth Day Bikini Photo Shoot

"Going green for #EarthDay!" Kerry Washington wrote on Instagram with photos of herself modeling a green bikini and some sustainable jewelry from her brand Aurate

Kerry Washington celebrated Earth Day in style.

The Emmy Award winner, 45, put on a sizzling display Friday, posing for an impromptu shoot in a green bikini and some gold jewelry from her brand Aurate. "Going green for #EarthDay! 💚," she wrote in the caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Buy some sustainable jewelry and help save the 🌱🌎!!!" Washington added. "Today and tomorrow only, @auratenewyork is donating a % of proceeds to the Rainforest Alliance to help protect nature and improve the lives of farmers and forest communities."

She invested in the female-founded brand by Bouchra Ezzahraoui and Sophie Kahn in 2020, telling PEOPLE that she enjoys designing jewelry as it's "the part of fashion that holds the most emotional resonance."

"I like working in an element of fashion that feels more filled with our heart-centered connections with each other. And it's why it was so important to me that the collection had embodied themes that were really important to women. This is really a brand that's by women, for women," Washington said. "And so, I wanted to do something that really felt inspiring, uplifting and provocative."

Washington's sustainable jewelry collection also includes souvenirs from her storied career. She told PEOPLE last year that she saves a piece from each of her characters' wardrobes after the project wraps, and "every once in a while," she tries them on.

RELATED VIDEO: From Lady Gaga to Kerry Washington: Check Out the Star-Studded Fashion at This Year's SAG Awards