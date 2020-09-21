"Things look a little different this year but the gratitude remains the same," the Little Fires Everywhere actress wrote on Instagram just hours before the virtual award show

Kerry Washington Goes Glam in Two Different Dresses at the 2020 Emmy Awards

Kerry Washington just proved that working remotely can still be chic!

The actress — who was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for Little Fires Everywhere — was shown wearing a sleeveless gold and black sequin-covered Dolce & Gabbana dress with jeweled fringe details during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards tonight, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel virtually and streamed live on the Television Academy's website.

Washington, who chose a berry lipstick and styled her hair in a bob with side-swept bangs for the event, watched the Emmys with friend and Little Fires Everywhere co-star Reese Witherspoon, who wore Louis Vuitton, at an outdoor and socially-distanced celebration.

After appearing on-screen in the sequin dress, the star posted an Instagram photo wearing her second look of the night: a strapless floral gown, by Oscar de la Renta. She teamed the flirty garment, which features a structured bodice and a full skirt, with emerald drop earrings and simple gold rings.

"Little Flowers Everywhere🌷🌼🌸 #Emmys!!!!!" she cleverly captioned the post.

Little Fires Everywhere is up for outstanding limited series. Washington's Netflix film, American Son, is nominated for outstanding television movie.

Before the show, Washington, 43, shared a glamorous selfie rocking a heavy black smokey eye, fringe bangs and a crisp white blouse with ruffles. She reflected on the virtual format in the caption, writing, "Things look a little different this year but the gratitude remains the same."

Thank you the @televisionacad for recognizing 3 @simpsonstreet projects," the actress added. "Excited to celebrate the hardworking cast and crew of Little Fires Everywhere tonight 🔥🔥🔥

Washington was previously nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series in 2013 and 2014 for her role as Olivia Pope on ABC's Scandal.

On Tuesday, the star won her first-ever Emmy for her role as an executive producer for ABC's Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times."

Washington shouted out her Simpson Street production company and celebrated the achievement on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, writing, "OMG. So proud of @simpsonstreet and this incredible cast and crew."

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.