Watch Kerry Washington Fix Stylist Law Roach's Gown on the CFDA Awards Red Carpet

Kerry Washington to the red carpet rescue!

The Emmy winner spent Monday evening at 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards where she walked hand-in-hand with her friend, stylist and acclaimed image architect Law Roach, who received the inaugural Stylist Award at the event.

After playfully posing together on the carpet, Washington — who wore a custom, black Vera Wang blazer dress with ruffles accented by garter straps — took her role seriously, lending a helping hand to the CFDA honoree by fixing the hem of his sweeping polka-dotted coverall while he posed for his solo snapshots.

In a video shared by the Little Fires Everywhere star, she's seen fluffing out the train of his ensemble while Roach reacts bashfully.

"Bowing down 🙌🏾. Tonight we're honoring royalty, the queen herself @luxurylaw. #CFDAAwards," Washington captioned the post.

The actress also praised Roach for his work in a separate Instagram carousel, writing, "Congratulations to my dear friend @luxurylaw for winning the FIRST EVER CFDA Stylist award! You have dedicated your life to helping others shine, it was an honor to turn that light on YOU and the magic that you bring into the world! Love you! #CFDAAwards."

Other honorees at the star-studded fashion affair included Kim Kardashian, who received the Amazon Innovation Award, Lenny Kravitz, recognized as a Fashion Icon, and the late designer Virgil Abloh, recipient of the Board of Trustee's Award.

Washington, 45, is one of Roach's many A-list muses including Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion, Venus Williams, Bella Hadid and Keke Palmer.

For the premiere of The School for Good and Evil in October, Washington teamed up with Roach for Ralph Lauren look featuring a sage green two-piece, which she paired with a dramatic bob haircut courtesy of Larry Sims.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ahead of his partnership with SHEIN as one of the judges for its SHEIN X 100K Challenge last year — a competition series that gave emerging the designers the chance to win $100,000 and a spot in its Fall/Winter 2021 virtual showcase — Roach spoke with PEOPLE on his genius, including his self-affirmed "image architect" title.

"So it was just me thinking about the value that I thought that I would be able to add," he said of the name which he curated at the beginning of his career and now owns. "Bringing in different components and building a real plan that started to feel like blueprints, to me. I was like, 'Well, this is really similar to what an architect does for a structure. I'm just doing it for a person and their image."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Roach, who's all about gender-neutral silhouettes, also divulged in his universal philosophy to personal style: wearing what you love.

"Fashion has the ability to transport us and transform us into anything we want. It makes you feel good and beautiful. That's such a great power and it's so easily accessed," he told PEOPLE.