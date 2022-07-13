Kerry Washington's Summer Style and Beauty Essentials
The star and Neutrogena brand ambassador shares what's in her beauty bag this season
Kerry Washington Talks Skin Health, Summer Essentials
For Kerry Washington, sun care is self care. And as part of her continued partnership with Neutrogena, the actor, 45, wants everyone – regardless of age or skin tone – so prioritize their skin health.
"Skin cancer is preventable, but when you don't know to be invested in protecting yourself, then the discovery of skin cancer can be much later in the game, and then of course it's much harder to treat at later stages," Washington tells PEOPLE.
"Having conversations about skin health is really important to me in all communities, but in communities of color, there's a lot of work to do around the myths and demystifying the idea that communities of color don't need SPF."
While applying sunscreen is automatic for Washington, she says that in addition to education, product innovation is key to getting people to wear sunscreen. "Neutrogena has been really great about making SPF easy and accessible. No matter who you are or how you live your life or what you do, there's an entry point, which I love."
Having access to different formats is what gets her family safely out the door. "I keep the Invisible Daily Defense Lotion in the car because I feel like I always forget my hands or my ears." Bonus: the incredible smell. Washington also loves the Ultra Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Stick. "I find my kids are really like it, too. It's really, really easy to use."
Her mantra: "SPF has to be part of our daily practice." Ahead she shares summer essentials, from a serum sunscreen to a hot new swimsuit line.
Serum with SPF
"It's really great," says Washington. "It's hydrating, very lightweight and it really does smooth out the skin so I use it on my face as a primer."
Buy It! Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Serum, $17.50; neutrogena.com
Aluminum-Free Deodorant
"I love this clean, aluminum-free deodorant - the cucumber mint scent is so fresh and light for summer, plus it glides on smooth without leaving any clumps or white chalking," says Washington.
Buy It! Native Deodorant, $13; nativecos.com
Hair Mask
"Because I spend more time in the water and in the sun in summer, I like to use this once a week to give my hair some extra strength, hydration, and love," says Washington, adding, "It smells like a spa."
Buy It! Pattern Treatment Mask, $25; patternbeauty.com
Retinol Serum
"Washington applies this treatment to renew her skin in the evening. "It has the highest level of retinol for an over-the-counter product, but it's very safe and user-friendly, so it doesn't scare me."
Buy It! Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+, $40; neutrogena.com
Electrolyte Drink Mix
"Hydration is so important. I have found these [packets] to be useful - they really help me get enough water in," Washington says.
Buy It! LMNT Electrolyte Drink Mix, $45 for 30; drinklmnt.com
Essential Oil
"When it comes to fragrance, I tend to lean toward oils," Washington says. "I really love the Young Living ones. Their Inner Child [blend] is light and playful."
Buy It! Young Living Inner Child Essential Oil Blend, $45.07; youngliving.com
Swimwear
Washington says Farm Rio is "one of my favorite clothing companies, because they're very eco and give back a lot to the environment, and the clothes are so beautiful and celebratory. They just started a bathing suit line that is gorgeous, so I'm very much about that right now."
Buy It! Farm Rio Swimwear, $65-210; farmrio.com
