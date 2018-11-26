Kerry Washington's Favorite Cold-Weather Body Lotion Costs Less Than Your Holiday-Themed Latte

As Kerry Washington braces herself for a chilly winter in N.Y.C. – the actress is in town through January starring in Broadway play American Son – she’s revealing the product she swears by for her signature all-over glow.

“I am so grateful for Neutrogena’s Hydro-Boost body products right now,” says the brand ambassador.

Not only does Washington use the new fragrance-free Body Gel Cream on herself, the 41-year-old mother of three says it’s also become a go-to for her whole family.

But when Washington’s really feeling parched, she whips out the “luxurious” new Body Balm.

“It’s so rich, it’s insane. If you need to upgrade your body moisturizer, this is the product to do it with,” she says.

Walter McBride/Getty

The brand new collection, which also consists of a scented Body Gel Cream, and a Hand Gel Cream, brings its ultra-hydrating, hyaluronic acid-packed Hydro-Boost skin care – a favorite of Washington’s – into body.

“I’m just so happy that we’re expanding Hydro-Boost, because I really am so amazed by the impact of hyaluronic acid,” Washington says. “For too long it was only available in prestige products, and I feel like we’re bringing it in such a high quality at an affordable price point.”

Also a creative consultant for the brand, Washington also recently celebrated the release of two more curated makeup palettes, one for eyes, and one for lips.

“I’m super proud of the Forces of Nature palettes. Neutrogena is so focused on the natural, so I wanted to stick within a landscape of natural colors, but I also wanted to lean into the more evocative and exciting colors in nature as well. So they still feel on-brand for the company, and also on brand for me. Like, you’re not using these colors to become somebody else, but they’re just more passionate, more fiery, a bit more dramatic,” Washington explains.

The palettes are among the MVPs in her kit when she preps for every performance of American Son.

“One of the things about doing theater is you do your own hair and makeup. I usually show up to the theater about three hours before curtain, but only about a half an hour of that is spent doing hair and makeup and getting dressed. I am so happy that I have been part of the R&D to help develop products that I really love and can have in my tool box as get myself ready every night.”