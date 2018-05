Kerry Washington absolutely loves beauty products. So much so that the actress carries two makeup bags. But that doesn’t mean she has a complicated routine. In fact, Washington whole-heartedly believes that the experience should be stress-free. That’s why, for her latest collaboration with Neutrogena, the brand ambassador and creative consultant has created two easy-to-use palettes. But for Washington, beauty isn’t just about makeup, it’s about what makes up “who we are” (a lesson the mom of two is actively passing on to her children). Scroll through for the everyday items — and little luxuries — she relies on.