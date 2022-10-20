Kerry Washington is sporting a new look just in time for a new movie.

The actress, 45, showed up at the premiere of her new Netflix flick, The School for Good and Evil, on Tuesday rocking a dramatic bob haircut.

Prior to walking the red carpet, Washington revealed the look on Instagram with a caption that perfectly encapsulated how excited she was for the film to release while also giving a nod to Professor Dovey, the character she plays in the movie.

"Professor of the Princesses 👸🏾 ✨ Madam Dovey is in the house," she wrote.

Also at the premiere at Los Angeles' Regency Village Theatre, Washington wore a green polo shirt and slit skirt, designed by Ralph Lauren, as well as some diamond earrings, rings and a pair of heels to complete the look.

The School for Good and Evil follows fairy-tale figures learning from an enchanted school. On Netflix now, it's based on the bestselling book series by Soman Chainani.

In another post following the event, Washington opened up about how much she loved playing Professor Dovey, who is an instructor for the "good" students.

"She's an amalgamation of some of the amazing teachers (including my mom!) that I've had throughout my life," Washington explained of the role, in an Instagram caption of the movie's trailer. "She's passionate, hilarious, and super spirited. What a magical experience it was to get to play with this talented cast, writers and director. @schoolforgoodandevilmovie is out NOW on @netflix!!!! EVERS!!! WHERE YOU AT?!? 👸🏾✨😇"

Charlize Theron, on the other hand, plays Lady Lesso — the teacher for the evil students in the film. While Theron, 47, initially told E! News this week that her kids "really liked" the film after getting the chance to see it a month ago, she explained that her daughters — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — had a change of heart about one particular aspect.

As Theron noted, there's not a lot of films in her resume that "they're going to appreciate anytime soon." They only had a quick note on this one in particular, telling mom "the only complaint is they're like, 'Did you have to be evil?' Like, they wanted me in big princess gowns."

"And I'm like, 'Listen, I mean, I had to go and have a little fun,' " Theron said. "They're like, 'Mom, can you just be the princess for once?' "

Before her new bold bob, Washington's hair has seen a fair share of buzz on Instagram, including when she showed off a "fresh cut" of curls back in February. Among those in support of the look was Ozark star Jessica Frances Dukes, who thanked the actress for "inspiring us on the daily!"

A day prior to that do, Washington celebrated her 45th birthday, with a series of photos of herself holding yellow balloons and posing near the ocean. "My heart is soooooooooo full from all of your beautiful birthday messages," she wrote in February. "THANK YOU. I'm so excited to spend this next year with you all sharing projects, art, people, causes, & moments that inspire me."