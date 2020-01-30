Wait, Did Kerry Washington Buy Her Boots on Amazon?

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

On Tuesday, January 28, Kerry Washington showed up to the Television Hall of Fame red carpet wearing a pair of $695 Christian Louboutin heels. And she looked great! But we’re actually not here to talk about those pretty, though potentially credit score-damaging, pumps. We’re here for the shoes she wore just one day earlier — a pair of $60 knee-highs she may or may not have gotten on Amazon.

Washington shut down Park City wearing a pair of Chinese Laundry boots to the premiere of the new Tessa Thompson film, Sylvie’s Love. The patent vegan leather knee boots looked to us like an investment pair, especially peeking out from under her delightfully over-the-top leopard-and-cherry coat. It turns out, our inner ‘Price Is Right’ gauge was way off, because the fierce (yet also really weather appropriate?) boots are a crucial Amazon find that go for $60 to $130. The sheer accessibility!

So the question remains: why? Well, the more we investigated, the more in-keeping with Washington’s character this shoe choice came to be. As a pragmatist, albeit a particularly stylish one, the Scandal star’s wardrobe is a dextrous mix of high and low. Never one to turn down a solid piece if (sometimes quite literally) the shoe fits, Washington’s outfit history includes a delightful salad of affordable and aspirational pieces.

On her 2020 Sundance tour alone, KW has worn a J.Crew sweater that’s currently marked down to $77, and a wardrobe-lifting color-block coat on sale for $325 … and a $2,390 Louboutin handbag. That’s called range.

Whether she actually pulled up the boots on her Amazon app and ordered them alongside a cart of makeup remover wipes and hand cream is debatable, but that’s exactly what we did when we clocked her wearing them, and now we get to look deceptively expensive, too.

This article originally appeared on InStyle.

