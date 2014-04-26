Who wears short shorts?! Keri Russell does — and her chic, leg-flaunting outfit received enough votes from our readers to win this week’s Best Dressed. Though the actress had some major competition on the Most Loved Looks list, her ensemble stuck out among the rest of the stem-baring beauties and landed her on top.



Image zoom



Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Russell sported an all-black ensemble with a flowing black blouse and matching high-waist shorts at the WonderCon event for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. She wore it with black pointed heels and her beauty look was simple: a soft pink lip and long brunette waves kept down and loose.

Another favorite look of ours (and yours!) included some more short shorts in the form of Olivia Munn’s navy Valentino romper. The piece is different from other designs with a tailored fit and front pleats (which is refreshing considering the typical onesies we see are loose and unstructured). But what really caught our attention were the fun yellow sandals with stripes and polka dots (see for yourself).

Do you like all the dark looks this week or are you ready for some spring brights? Let us know who wore your favorite ensemble in the comments below!