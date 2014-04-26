Keri Russell Shows Some Leg to Nab This Week's Best Dressed Title
Who wears short shorts?! Keri Russell does — and her chic, leg-flaunting outfit received enough votes from our readers to win this week’s Best Dressed. Though the actress had some major competition on the Most Loved Looks list, her ensemble stuck out among the rest of the stem-baring beauties and landed her on top.
Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic
Russell sported an all-black ensemble with a flowing black blouse and matching high-waist shorts at the WonderCon event for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. She wore it with black pointed heels and her beauty look was simple: a soft pink lip and long brunette waves kept down and loose.
Coming in second place was another black ensemble: Nikki Reed in an LBD with coordinating Jimmy Choo heels and clutch. Other celebs donning dark looks this week were America Ferrera in J Brand trousers and a collared top and Olivia Wilde (showing off her baby bump one last time — congrats, mama!) in a sheer maxi dress.
Another favorite look of ours (and yours!) included some more short shorts in the form of Olivia Munn’s navy Valentino romper. The piece is different from other designs with a tailored fit and front pleats (which is refreshing considering the typical onesies we see are loose and unstructured). But what really caught our attention were the fun yellow sandals with stripes and polka dots (see for yourself).
Contrasting the dark shades were Maggie Grace in a KaufmanFranco dress and our Celeb Style Council member, Cat Deeley, in a chic Alexander McQueen mini, both showing off their summer whites. And a special shout out goes to Leslie Mann for the brightest ensemble in a fuchsia bandeau top and poppy red ball skirt from Monique Lhuillier’s Spring 2014 collection.
Do you like all the dark looks this week or are you ready for some spring brights? Let us know who wore your favorite ensemble in the comments below!
–John Soper