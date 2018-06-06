While many celebrity friends and fans shared their heartfelt condolences, designer Kenneth Cole was slammed for his tweet about Kate Spade just hours after her death.

“I believed that I could, so I did.’ She alone didn’t change the handbag world but she was an inspiring accessory. #KateSpade #RIP,” Cole, 64, wrote in a now-deleted statement on Twitter about the 55-year-old designer who was found dead Tuesday in her New York City apartment of an apparent suicide.

Following online criticism, Cole replaced the tweet, writing, “Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and her inspiring life and work will be missed. We lost a true visionary today. My heart goes out to her family and to all she has touched.”

Kenneth Cole Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Cole explained the reason behind his replacement tweet, though he did not directly apologize.

“I often say ‘we may not heel the world, but we hope to be an accessory,’ ” he said in a statement to the Daily Mail. “Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and my tweet was intended to pay tribute to her inspiring life and work. After posting the tweet, I realized there may have been room for misinterpretation,” Cole added.

A rep for Cole did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and her inspiring life and work will be missed. We lost a true visionary today. My heart goes out to her family and to all she has touched. — Mr. Kenneth Cole (@mr_kennethcole) June 5, 2018

Police confirmed Kate was found dead Tuesday morning after apparently hanging herself in her bedroom at her and Andy’s Park Avenue home in Manhattan. Andy was in the apartment at the time of his wife’s death while their 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix was at school, as reported by the Associated Press.

A housekeeper discovered her, according to a police source, and she left a suicide note addressed to their only child Frances.

As news of Spade’s death broke, celebrities and fashion insiders shared tributes to the prolific designer, who was known for her colorful bags and accessories.

Kate Spade Brian Ach/WireImage

Kate Spade New York tweeted in memory of its founder: “Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed. Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor all the beauty she brought into this world.”

CFDA Chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg and CEO and President Steven Kolb said, “The CFDA is devastated to hear the news of our friend, colleague, and CFDA member Kate Spade’s tragic passing. She was a great talent who had an immeasurable impact on American fashion and the way the world viewed American accessories.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).