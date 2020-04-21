Celebrities Love This Affordable Jewelry Brand — and It's Nearly 80% Off Right Now

Image zoom

When it comes to designer jewelry, there are lots of brands celebrities love, but few that are truly affordable. One dependable exception is Kendra Scott. Celebs like Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Zendaya have all stepped out in it, wearing everything from statement earrings to minimalist necklaces. Known for its wear-anywhere necklaces, bracelets, and earrings that usually cost around $100, a good Kendra Scott sale typically gets items down to around the $50 price point.

But the brand is now more affordable than ever thanks to a huge Nordstrom Rack sale, which features accessories up to 80 percent off. Some of the biggest deals mark down $140 pieces to just under $40 — who wouldn’t want to save $100? This huge price drop is part of the site’s Mother’s Day sales (psst, the holiday is just a few weeks away) that’ll be going on all throughout this week.

Included in this jaw-dropping Kendra Scott sale are teardrop earrings made with 14-karat gold that now cost under $30, a gold-plated and colorful bangle bracelet that’s 73 percent off, and a minimalist Y-necklace that’s $100 off. What makes this sale so special is the items included — these are wear-anywhere accessories made from quality, durable materials. Not to mention, they’re all beautiful and incredibly versatile.

If bold statement pieces are your taste, you can shop opal-esque oversized earrings that are so similar to a style Blake Lively rocked. You can take a cue from the star and style the shimmering pair with a middle part to ensure they get the rightful attention (and admiration) that they deserve. For a classic royal look, the Oscar Necklace is begging to be worn on special occasions. It can also dress up a simple white-tee look in no time. And for those who prefer dressing up their wrists, this $32 bangle bracelet that comes in berry and sage color options can certainly do the trick.

Deals at Nordstrom Rack go fast — especially when they’re designers at up to 80 percent off — so shop this incredible event now, before there’s nothing left in stock.

Image zoom

Buy It! Mother-of-Pearl CZ Teardrop Earrings, $27.98 (orig. $85); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Kai Earrings, $39.98 (orig. $130); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Layne Earrings, $30.98 (orig. $140); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Calista Mismatched Earrings, $27.98 (orig. $75); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Crowley Y-Necklace, $39.98 (orig. $140); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Daenerys Long Pendant Necklace, $63.98 (orig. $195); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Aislinn Necklace, $31.98 (orig. $90); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Meadow Abalone Shell Station Necklace, $39.98 (orig. $130); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Nash 14K Gold Plated Glass Bangle Bracelet, $31.98 (orig. $85); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Oscar Necklace, $39.98 (orig. $195); nordstromrack.com

