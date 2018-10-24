Kendra Scott Is Having a Huge Halloween Sale, so Trick or Treat Yourself to Something Nice

Halloween is just days away, but Kendra Scott isn’t playing tricks — in fact, the brand is treating us to some major deals! Right now, during its annual Trick or Treat sale, you can score tons of discounts on everything from dainty stone rings to gorgeous rose gold statement necklaces. You can even customize your own jewelry with Kendra Scott’s Color Bar at a discount. There is one catch, Though: the brand has hidden seven different codes throughout its website — including taking an extra 30 percent off one sale item with the code SPELL — so you’ll have to browse the goods to find the very best offers. 

The secret to securing one of these spooky-good deals on the celeb-loved jewelry line? You can only use one code per purchase … so you might want to open up a few browser tabs and have a few different transactions brewing. And since these deals only last one day, we went ahead and found all seven codes for you, plus our top picks no matter witch category, so you can spend more time shopping. Keep scrolling to see what jewelry pieces we’ll be treating ourselves to using each code, and add them to your cart before the deal ghost away!

Buy one get one 40 percent off with the code FRIGHT

Buy It! Kendra Scott Laureen Pendant Necklace in Rose Gold, $27 with the code and one other item (orig. $45); kendrascott.com

Take an extra 30 percent off one sale style with the code SPELL

 

Buy It! Kendra Scott Julia Band Ring, $31.48 with the code (orig. $70); kendrascott.com

Take 20 percent off one style with the code HOWL

Buy It! Kendra Scott Dunn Silver Drop Earrings in Amethyst Dichroic Glass, $64 with the code (orig. $80); kendrascott.com

Take 15 percent off your entire purchase with the code MOONLIGHT

Buy It! Kendra Scott Maxen Gold Statement Necklace in Smoky Mix, $250.75 with the code (orig. $295); kendrascott.com

Take 25 percent off two Color Bar items or more with the code HAUNTED

Buy It! Kendra Scott Custom Elton Bracelet, $41.25 with the code and one other Color Bar item (orig. $55); kendrascott.com

Get $40 Pattie, Paola, and Phillipa styles with the code NIGHTMARE

Buy It! Paola Rose Gold Stud Earrings in Deep Fuchsia Drusy, $40 with the code (orig. $65); kendrascott.com

Take 60 percent off matte metals with the code BROOMSTICK

Buy It! Diane Matte Statement Earring, $34 with the code (orig. $85); kendrascott.com (Blake Lively wore the opalescent version of these!)

