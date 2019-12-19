This Celeb-Loved Jewelry Brand Is Selling Necklaces for Under $50 Today

Image zoom

We just found the perfect gift (and deal) for last-minute gifters.

The fan-favorite Kendra Scott Ever Pendant Necklace is 30 percent off on Amazon right now. If you’re not familiar with the brand, stars like Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Zendaya, and Jessica Alba love it. While its most popular necklace is the Elisa Pendant Necklace (it has over 10,000 combined reviews online!), the Ever Pendant Necklace is similar in style. It comes in 24 versions that feature different stones, ranging from “drusy” (a cluster of sparkly gemstones) to opal, pearl, and glass options.

Image zoom

Buy It! Kendra Scott Ever Pendant Necklace, Iridescent Drusy, $45.50 (orig. $65); amazon.com; Kendra Scott Ever Pendant Necklace, Rose Gold Drusy, $45.50 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Kendra Scott Ever Pendant Necklace, Black Opaque Glass, $35 (orig. $50); amazon.com; Kendra Scott Ever Pendant Necklace, Mother of Pearl, $42 (orig. $60); amazon.com

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, the Ever Pendant Necklace can make it to your doorstep by Sunday if you order it today. (You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.) Since this is a limited-time deal, we’ll not sure how long it will last — which is another reason why you should add it to your cart ASAP.

Image zoom

Buy It! Kendra Scott Ever Pendant Necklace, Gold Platinum Drusy, $45.50 (orig. $65); amazon.com; Kendra Scott Ever Pendant Necklace, Rhodium Platinum Drusy, $45.50 (orig. $65); amazon.com

The necklaces are still racking up reviews on Amazon since they only landed on the site earlier this year, but they have hundreds of raving reviews on Kendra Scott's website. Shoppers say the Ever Pendant Necklace is so beautiful and classic, they wear it “non-stop” once receiving.

And if you’re looking for another gem to gift alongside the necklace, you can shop more of Kendra Scott’s collection on Amazon here, including matching bracelets, rings, and earrings.