This Celeb-Loved Jewelry Brand Is Selling Necklaces for Under $50 Today

Stars like Taylor Swift and Jessica Alba are fans

By Christina Butan
December 19, 2019 01:15 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We just found the perfect gift (and deal) for last-minute gifters.

The fan-favorite Kendra Scott Ever Pendant Necklace is 30 percent off on Amazon right now. If you’re not familiar with the brand, stars like Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Zendaya, and Jessica Alba love it. While its most popular necklace is the Elisa Pendant Necklace (it has over 10,000 combined reviews online!), the Ever Pendant Necklace is similar in style. It comes in 24 versions that feature different stones, ranging from “drusy” (a cluster of sparkly gemstones) to opal, pearl, and glass options.

Buy It! Kendra Scott Ever Pendant Necklace, Iridescent Drusy, $45.50 (orig. $65); amazon.com;  Kendra Scott Ever Pendant Necklace, Rose Gold Drusy, $45.50 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Buy It! Kendra Scott Ever Pendant Necklace, Black Opaque Glass, $35 (orig. $50); amazon.com; Kendra Scott Ever Pendant Necklace, Mother of Pearl, $42 (orig. $60); amazon.com

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, the Ever Pendant Necklace can make it to your doorstep by Sunday if you order it today. (You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.) Since this is a limited-time deal, we’ll not sure how long it will last — which is another reason why you should add it to your cart ASAP.

Buy It! Kendra Scott Ever Pendant Necklace, Gold Platinum Drusy, $45.50 (orig. $65); amazon.com; Kendra Scott Ever Pendant Necklace, Rhodium Platinum Drusy, $45.50 (orig. $65); amazon.com

The necklaces are still racking up reviews on Amazon since they only landed on the site earlier this year, but they have hundreds of raving reviews on Kendra Scott's website. Shoppers say the Ever Pendant Necklace is so beautiful and classic, they wear it “non-stop” once receiving. 

And if you’re looking for another gem to gift alongside the necklace, you can shop more of Kendra Scott’s collection on Amazon here, including matching bracelets, rings, and earrings.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.