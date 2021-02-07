This $50 Celeb-Loved Necklace Is So Popular, One Sells Every Minute

When it comes to accessorizing, it seems like celebrities have a playground full of pricey pieces to choose from. But we've come to learn that many A-listers have an affinity for affordable jewelry — and more often than not, that jewelry is from Kendra Scott. The designer is behind many of the pieces you've seen decking the fingers, wrists, necks, and ears of celebrities, like Blake Lively, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zendaya, and Bella Hadid.