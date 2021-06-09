Kendall and Kylie Jenner Enjoy Stylish Night Out Celebrating BFF Stassie Karanikolaou's Birthday

The sisters spent the night out in Hollywood ahead of the anticipated series finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Los Angeles, CA - Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber look stunning as they arrive at Stassie's birthday party in Hollywood.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner stepped out for a stylish, star-studded night in Hollywood to celebrate best friend Stassie Karanikolaou's 24th birthday.

Kendall, 25, headed to the bash with friend Hailey Baldwin, 24, by her side, with each model rocking a midriff-baring ensemble. While Baldwin stuck with a monochrome black color palette, Kendall brought '60s vibes with a colorblock leather bandeau and trouser set in a psychedelic black-and-white pattern.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner/Instagram Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kylie, 23, was photographed driving to the party with birthday girl Stassie. While she hid her face from the flashing cameras, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul's edgy zebra-print look could partially be seen from the photos.

Before she and Stassie headed out, Kylie threw her BFF an intimate birthday dinner complete with pasta dishes, baked chicken and and bottles of champagne.

"happy bday stas 🤍," she captioned the Instagram Story video.

stassie birthday; Kylie Jenner/Instagram Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Jenner sisters' night on the town comes just a few days before the series finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on E! after nearly 15 years on television.

Following the anticipated series finale tomorrow, a special "Housewives-style" reunion will air with the cast, hosted by Andy Cohen and covering the entire series. "We're gonna cover all 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in a kind of Housewives style reunion show and so anyone who watches the Kardashians, I want you all to tweet using the hashtag #KUWTKReunion, we need really good provocative questions and nothing's off-limits with the crew," Cohen said.

After 20 seasons on the air, the Kardashian-Jenner family announced last September that the 20th season of KUWTK would be the last.

KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS, (back row, from left): Robert Kardashian Jr., Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Bruce Jenner, Kim Kardashian, (front): Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, (Season 1), 2007 KUWTK season 1 | Credit: E! Network / Courtesy Everett Collection