Kendall Jenner and 'Alien Sister' Kylie Practice Their Pouts in Matching-Makeup Selfies

Kim Kardashian West may have declared the selfie dead, but her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner aren’t putting the camera down just yet!

On Tuesday, the youngest KarJenner siblings — who collaborate on the Kendall + Kylie clothing collection — shared the results of a pouty selfie session via Instagram.

Wearing matching bronzed makeup looks, Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20, leaned into the lens for a series of photos in a brightly lit space featuring wood ceilings and walls.

“Alien sister @kyliejenner,” Kendall wrote in the caption of her Instagram gallery, which shows the sisters first smiling from a distance and then huddling up for sultry selfies. At one point, Kendall placed her chin on Kylie’s shoulder as she rolled her eyes back.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

“love u sister @kendalljenner,” Kylie wrote of her selections from the photoshoot on Instagram.

RELATED: From Welcoming a Baby Together to Their Joint GQ Cover: Inside Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Whirlwind Romance

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

It’s been a big month for Kylie, who appears on the cover of GQ‘s August issue alongside her boyfriend Travis Scott, 27, with whom the beauty mogul shares 5-month-old daughter Stormi.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Paola Kudacki exclusively for GQ

In addition to their photo spread — which finds Kylie showing off the lengthy scar that runs down her left leg — the GQ piece features Kylie and Scott’s take on the so-called “Kardashian curse,” a.k.a. the belief that all the men who date a member of the famous family ultimately end up derailing.

“I don’t even be looking at motherf—ers,” Scott told GQ. “I don’t be looking at s—. Kylie actually likes me for me. Man, hell nah. Nervous for what? I’m on my own island. So hey, come over there to Astroworld. I’m not into all the other s—. I don’t get involved. I’m over here. Kylie is different.”

Kylie also expressed confidence in their relationship, and agreed with GQ writer Mark Anthony Green’s theory that “maybe it’s just extremely difficult to fly this close to the sun.”

“That’s exactly what it is,” she says. “They come and can’t handle it.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Is Almost a Billionaire: Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Net Worths

Days earlier, Kylie was named one of America’s richest “self-made” women as she graced the cover of Forbes‘ ranking of the most successful female businesswomen thanks to her namesake makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics.

Forbes/Jamel Toppin

Kylie, who’s surpassed older sister Kim Kardashian West as the most profitable member of the family, swiftly turned her idea to launch lip kits into a $900 million business in the span of two years. And Fortune reported that if she maintains the same pace, she’s likely to surpass Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg as the youngest self-made billionaire ever, male or female.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Defends Sister Kylie Jenner’s Forbes Cover After Backlash: ‘She Is Self-Made’

Meanwhile, Kendall is balancing her modeling career with a burgeoning relationship with 21-year-old NBA star Ben Simmons.

“She’s being very private about her relationship with Ben,” a source close to the supermodel told PEOPLE earlier this month. “Kendall’s really different from her sisters in that sense.”

Getty (2)

“Things are definitely heating up though and she’s having a good time with him. She’s excited to spend the summer with Ben,” the insider explained.

“Over the last year, she also slowed down some of her work and took a break from the runway,” added the source. “She deals with a lot of anxiety and needed a breather. That kind of traveling really takes a toll on her, but she’s been feeling good.”