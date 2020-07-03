Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Clothing Brand Denies Claims It Failed to Pay Workers in Bangladesh

"We manufacture in countries all over the world and have not received any concerns from the factories who produce our goods," the statement from Kendall + Kylie said

Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s clothing brand, Kendall + Kylie, has responded to claims that the company failed to pay factory workers in Bangladesh due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The claims originated in an article published in Remake on June 1, which reported that the company Global Brands Group (GBG) “refused to pay its garment suppliers for orders produced in February and March following a drop in sales caused by the coronavirus pandemic.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The article noted that GBG listed Kendall + Kylie on its portfolio of affiliated brands, though this listing has since been removed.

In a Thursday Instagram post, the clothing brand responded, saying that the claims are “untrue” and it is not owned by GBG.

"We would like to address the unfortunate and incorrect rumor that Global Brands Group owns the Kendall + Kylie brand and that we have neglected to pay factory workers in Bangladesh as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement on Instagram said.

"This is untrue," the statement continued. "The Kendall + Kylie brand is owned by 3072541 Canada Inc., not GBG. The brand has worked with CAA-GBG in the past in a sales and business development capacity only, but we do not currently have any relationship at all with GBG."

The statement concluded, "We know these are trying times for the fashion industry and garment workers as a whole, and we continue to support all of our partners working in the factories who produce our products. We manufacture in countries all over the world and have not received any concerns from the factories who produce our goods."

Kylie Cosmetics also issued a response in the comments section of a recent Instagram post, addressing the claim against the Kendall + Kylie brand.

"There is a rumor that some people are perpetuating online, which is unfortunate. The Kendall and Kylie CLOTHING BRAND does NOT MANUFACTURE anything in Bangladesh and 'Kendall and Kylie' is NOT CURRENTLY ASSOCIATED WITH GLOBAL BRAND GROUP. We feel terrible that this problem exists, but this rumor regarding the Kendall and Kylie clothing brand is completely untrue," Kylie Cosmetics wrote.

RELATED: Kylie Cosmetics Discloses Its Percentage of Black Employees as Part of Pull Up for Change Challenge

About a week before the clothing brand issued the statement, Remake added an update to the original article.

“Remake has been petitioning Global Brands Group (who listed KENDALL + KYLIE as an affiliated label on their website until yesterday, 6/23/20), for refusing to pay garment workers for cancelled orders produced in February and March,” the June 24 update read. “Yesterday, we received word from a KENDALL + KYLIE representative that the label does not have ‘current’ orders with Global Brands Group and will pursue legal action if we didn’t remove our posts and apologize.”

“To this we must ask: Do KENDALL + KYLIE know who their suppliers are? And can they confirm that the women who sew their clothing line have been paid during the coronavirus crisis?” the statement continued.