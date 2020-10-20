Kendall and Kylie Jenner Just Dropped a Clothing Line on Amazon — and Everything’s Under $90

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are here to replenish your wardrobe with all of 2020’s biggest must-haves, including face masks, tie-dye galore, and cozy sweat sets.

The first-ever Kendall + Kylie x the Drop collection is officially available to shop on Amazon, and it’s packed with fashion-forward essentials that you’ll wear nonstop this year. Everything designed by the sisters is going for $90 or less, and every piece comes with a complimentary face mask. The limited-time collection will only be available to shop for a few days — and once it’s over, the line’s oversized sweaters and face coverings will be gone forever.

Shop Kendall + Kylie x The Drop:

Just like every collection from The Drop, limited quantities are available for a short period of time and every piece is made to order. While most collections are on Amazon for just 48 hours, this highly-anticipated release will be shoppable for six days — but it’s likely to sell out long before it wraps up on Sunday, October 25.

The assortment features an array of elevated staples, like denim jackets with trendy puff sleeves, pearl-embellished sweatshirts, and vegan leather joggers that you can easily mix with basics you already own. Everything designed by the stylish sisters is worthy of a feature on your feed but comfy enough to wear around the house too, whether you’re schooling, working, or hanging out at home.

In fact, if you need a little styling inspiration, just take a peek at the collection’s landing page, which features looks styled and shot by Kendall and Kylie. Both sisters shared how they’re wearing the pieces and styling with accessories. Take a cue from Kylie and pair the vegan leather joggers with your go-to combat boots, or opt for a casual sweatshirt and jogger combo and finish it with Nike sneakers.

Everything from the line is expected to fly off of Amazon’s virtual shelves, but given the tie-dye craze this year, the bodysuits and matching sweats may be the first to go. The collection starts at just $35 and everything is Prime-eligible, so members will score free shipping (FYI, non-members can get complimentary delivery by signing up for a free 30-day trial). Check out the complete line through The Drop, browse more styles designed by the duo through the Kendall and Kylie Amazon store, or start your shopping below.

Buy It! Turtleneck Tie-Dye Bodysuit with Cut-Out, $49; amazon.com

Buy It! Cropped Tie-Dye Cardigan, $59; amazon.com; Cargo Pants, $79; amazon.com

Buy It! Front Lace Up Tie-Dye Sweatshirt, $59; amazon.com; Lace Up Tie-Dye Joggers, $59; amazon.com

Buy It! Balloon Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater, $59; amazon.com; Vegan Leather Joggers, $79; amazon.com