Kendall and Kylie Jenner Tell You Which Handbags to Buy for Fall

The KarJenner NYC takeover proves exactly why we included Kendall and Kylie on PEOPLE’s 2016 Most Stylish list. The sisters’ eponymous collection recently branched out into handbags, which they both can’t wait to see their family, friends and fans wearing this fall.

“I love our mini top handle bag that we did in a mock croc leather. It’s a go-to bag for and fits all of my essentials,” Kendall told PeopleStyle of her purse pick for the season. (Catch it below.)

“My favorite is our Brook Satchel. I like handbags that are big enough to hold everything you need for the day,” Kylie shared, a motto that most PeopleStyle editors totally agree with.

Kendall, who describes her personal style as “simple, clean and classic,” said she finds most of her style inspiration while globetrotting.

“Traveling is one of our main sources of inspiration,” she shared. “We’re constantly texting each other with new ideas or images we collect from traveling allover the world. There are so many beautiful landscapes and backgrounds and colorful people to pull inspiration from, we are constantly texting each other with new ideas.”

And Kylie hopes their collection reaches a larger audience than just their teen fan base.

“I think our brand can be worn by women of all ages,” the 19-year-old shared. “We gravitate towards clean and tailored pieces so our customers can mix and match their favorites with existing pieces within their closets. Kendall and I both agree that we want to make beautiful wardrobe staples that our customer can easily wear from day to night.”

While Kendall cites her go-to outfit as “a simple top, skinny jeans and a flat bootie,” Kylie says she prefers more fitted pieces.

“I love a form-fitting dress or jumpsuit,” she shared. “If it’s tailored and fits well, it can be the most flattering look day to night.”

Both sisters maintain that they plan to bring more of their signature looks into future collections.

“Aside from more apparel and footwear collections, you can definitely expect a lot more accessories,” Kendall promised. “We also love collaborations so there may be something fun in the future with that idea too.”