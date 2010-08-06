Kendall Jenner's Newest Modeling Shoot: High Fashion for Fall



Despite the recent controversy surrounding her bikini-clad photo shoot, Kendall Jenner seems to be pressing forward in her modeling career, turning heads yet again with more portfolio pictures! But the new images, also shot by photographer Nick Saglimbeni, showcase a slightly more glamorous and covered-up 14-year old Jenner, who poses in an array of fashion-forward fall ensembles. Older sis Kim was so proud of the new shots that she posted them on her website Wednesday, writing, “Nick just sent us Kendall’s latest shots from her portfolio shoot and once again I was blown away! I can’t believe my little sister has grown into this stunning supermodel.” Pushing the critics aside and clearly on board with her sister’s decision to model, Kim showered Kendall with praise and encouragement: “There’s no doubt in my mind that Kendall will be doing big things professionally and I can’t wait to see where this road takes her. She’s hardworking, driven and SO talented at such a young age,” wrote Kim. “I think she has a long and successful career ahead of her. I’m honestly bursting with pride!!!” —Gillian Koenig

