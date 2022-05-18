Kendall Jenner Wore $252 Slide Sandals with Socks and a Cucumber-Green Workout Set
It's officially time to embrace open-toed shoes like braided block heels and puffy sandals, so make sure your toenails are looking pretty and polished — or just wear slides with socks like Kendall Jenner.
On May 12, the 26-year-old supermodel was spotted on a coffee run in Beverly Hills looking casual in a workout set and a bright pair of Adidas Yeezy Slides. The eye-catching shoes by Jenner's former brother-in-law Kanye West cost $252, but the lowkey style doesn't have to be expensive.
Cushioned slide sandals are the ideal slip-on-and-go pair of shoes you'll want by your door this summer, and there are plenty of affordable options — like this $20 pick — at Amazon and Nordstrom. Step into them for quick errands, walking your dog, or a picnic in the park.
More than 6,000 shoppers have given the top-selling women's slide sandals on Amazon a five-star rating, and reviewers rave about how comfortable they are, with several deeming them "the best slides ever." And although these $25 sandals are the best-selling men's slides on Amazon, most of the perfect reviews are from women who sing the shoes' praises.
But Jenner's footwear wasn't the only noteworthy part of her comfy outfit: The Kardashians star wore a matching workout set in one of this summer's biggest color trends, Kelly green. The leggings-and-sports-bra pairing isn't surprising on its own (Jenner often steps out in cohesive activewear combos while off-duty), but the brand she wore made us do a double take.
Jenner consistently wears Alo Yoga (which is also a favorite among Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Garner) but this time, she opted for a more affordable and lesser-known pick: Australian brand Meshki. The supermodel paired the Venus Leggings with the Elise Crop Top for an outfit that rings in at $110. Jenner's go-to leggings from Alo cost $118, so for her taste, this set is a steal.
Buy It! Meshki Elise V-Back Cami Crop Top in Bright Green, $49; meshki.us
Buy It! Meshki Venus V-Back Leggings in Bright Green, $59; meshki.us
Keep scrolling to copy Kendall's no-fuss errands outfit with your own pair of slide sandals from Amazon or Nordstrom — all for $45 or less.
Buy It! Youermei Platform Pillow Slides for Women and Men, $19.99–$24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Bronax Cloud Slide Sandals, $23.99–$24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Cushionaire Women's Slide Sandals, $24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Runsoon Unisex Slide Sandal, $29.99–$39.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Melissa Sunset Water Resistant Slide Sandal, $45; nordstrom.com
