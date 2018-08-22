Kendall Jenner Says Her 'Words Were Twisted' amid Backlash Over Controversial Modeling Comments

Kendall Jenner is responding to the backlash over her recent controversial comments about modeling.

During an interview with Love magazine, the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashian star revealed that she has the option to book a certain number of runway appearances in comparison to fellow models.

“Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do,” Jenner told the publication.

“I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f— those girls do,” Jenner added.

On Tuesday, after facing criticism, Jenner attempted to clarify her comments on Twitter.

“I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning,” Jenner wrote. “It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context. I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!”

I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning. It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context.I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable! — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 21, 2018

I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful. — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 21, 2018

Jenner then went on to praise fellow models for their hard work.

“I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful,” she said.

“I’m inspired by so many of these people i have had the good fortune to work alongside! There’s no way i could EVER hate on that i want everyone to win. SLAY ALWAYS,” Jenner added.

I’m inspired by so many of these people i have had the good fortune to work alongside! There’s no way i could EVER hate on that ❤️ i want everyone to win. SLAY ALWAYS. — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 21, 2018

Before Jenner’s apology, a number of models slammed her on social media.

“Never been so indirectly and publicly offended in my whole entire life… to be called a supermodel how easy it comes to you,” Irina Djuranovic expressed on Instagram.

Sports Illustrated model Vita Sidorkina also fired back at the reality star: “Maybe ‘those girls’ need to pay their bills that’s why they are doing 30 shows? No words…”

Kendall Jenner on Versace runway Getty Images

RELATED ARTICLE: Kendall Jenner Looks Back on Her ‘Ugly’ Years on KUWTK: ‘The Glow Up Is Actually Just Nuts’

Following the backlash, Jenner’s rep PEOPLE that the quote was taken out of context.

“Mid-thought she realized the number of shows some models walk a season is closer to 80. The point was that it’s their path and ‘the more power to them,” her rep said.

“She admires their hard work and dedication,” her rep added. “It’s an accomplishment.”