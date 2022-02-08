The Keeping Up the Kardashians alum shared a TikTok video of herself face-planting while snowboarding down a mountain

Kendall Jenner Wipes Out While Snowboarding in TikTok Debut Poking Fun at Her 'Athleticness'

Kendall Jenner took a spill on the slopes!

On Sunday, the 26-year-old model made her TikTok debut with a hilarious video of herself wiping out while snowboarding.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, Jenner races down a hill on her snowboard and goes airborne, before crashing and face-planting into the snow.

The video was paired with viral audio from an old episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where Jenner boasts about her natural athleticism, saying, "I'm literally built as an athlete. Every blood test I've ever done has said that I am like over the normal limit of athleticness."

Teasing herself again, the model captioned the TikTok, "it's giving 'pick me' vibes."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite the hard fall, Jenner has some serious snowboarding skills. Last month, she shared videos on social media of herself successfully going down a mountain at high speeds and hitting jumps.

In the same post, she also shared an image of herself kneeling in the snow in a metallic silver puffer jacket and black ski pants. She completed the look with her helmet, googles and snowboard.

Her post received the attention of Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, who commented, "🔥🔥👏" while Jenner's friend Gigi Hadid also weighed with a series of emojis, "‼️‼️‼️❤️‍🔥"

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin wrote in the comment section, "So this is what it's like to have Olympian bloodline hmmmmm" referring to her father Caitlyn Jenner's acclaim as an Olympic athlete.

The following day, the 818 Tequila founder also posted photos of herself on Instagram, wearing a black string bikini with over-the-knee fuzzy boots and sunglasses.

She captioned the images with the caption, "Wim Hof said ice baths."

The Wim Hof method encourages gradual exposure to the cold by ending daily showers with cold water. By following the practice for several weeks, most people can withstand the cold for longer periods of time.