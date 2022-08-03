Kendall Jenner's Most Memorable Wedding Guest Dresses

Though she's a busy and successful international model,Kendall Jenner still makes time to support her friends and family during their most important milestones.

The star has been spotted at a number of celebrity weddings and, of course, has stood by her sisters' sides on their big days. Whether she's wearing a matching bridesmaid dress or a trendy gown of her own choosing, Kendall never fails to stand out. In fact, one particularly revealing wedding guest dress prompted critics to call her out for standing out a bit too much — though The Kardashians star later stated that she had the bride's permission to wear it.

From the figure-hugging gown she wore to Justin and Hailey Bieber's nuptials to the goth glam Dolce & Gabbana ensemble she sported to sister Kourtney's Italian affair, here are Kendall Jenner's most memorable wedding guest looks.

Kendall Jenner's purple bridesmaid dress at Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom's wedding in 2009

Khloé Kardashian's bridal party included Kendall, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, twin sisters Khadijah and Malika Haqq and actress Lauren London. The group wore an array of purple shades, with Kendall and her sister in strapless lilac mini dresses and silver heels.

Kendall Jenner's white bridesmaid dress at Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' wedding in 2011

For her wedding to Kris Humphries, Kim went for the ultimate matchy-matchy look. Kendall, who was a bridesmaid along with her three sisters, wore a strapless white gown with a mermaid-style skirt.

Kendall Jenner's two gowns at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding in 2014

Kim and Kanye's wedding weekend kicked off in Paris with a rehearsal dinner at Versailles. For the luxe affair, Kendall wore a navy Vaudeville gown by Australian designer Johanna Johnson.

The following day, the Kardashian-Jenner family and guests flew to Italy for the couple's wedding ceremony. The sisters wore matching white gowns (not shown) that featured a simple silhouette and a plunging neckline — although it is unclear who designed the bridesmaid dresses. Kendall wore her hair down and kept the accessories to a minimum.

Kendall Jenner's figure-hugging gown at Hailey and Justin Bieber's wedding in 2019

Kendall Jenner (right) and Dave Grutman's wife Isabela.

Hailey and Justin Bieber's September 2019 wedding was a star-studded affair, and of course, the couple's close friend Kendall was in attendance. The model wore a figure-hugging black-and-gold dress and matching purse, tying the look together with a Y2K-inspired crimped hairstyle.

Kendall Jenner's teal bridesmaid dress at Lauren Perez's wedding ceremony in 2021

The model served as a bridesmaid at her close friend Lauren Perez's wedding in Miami Beach. Along with the rest of the bridal party, which also included Bella Hadid, Kendall wore a strapless blue satin dress custom-made by Bec and Bridge. She walked barefoot down the aisle carrying a small floral bouquet.

Kendall Jenner's cutout dress at Lauren Perez's wedding reception in 2021

Kendall's dress for Perez's wedding reception, however, caused quite the commotion on social media. In a series of post-ceremony Instagram Stories, the model showed off a revealing black Mônot dress with cutouts across her chest and abdomen. As a result, Twitter exploded with critics saying that the outfit was inappropriate for the occasion.

About a month later, Kendall addressed the incident when Perez shared a carousel of Instagram photos on New Year's Eve, calling her wedding the "greatest night of 2021." The bride included a photo of Kendall wearing the cutout dress, prompting a commenter to write: "Inappropriate outfit at wedding @kendalljenner I'm embarrassed for you. #cringe."

After another user asked, "if the bride herself doesn't gaf why do you care? Relax." Perez replied saying, "tell em! SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!"

The reality star herself then jumped in with: "obvi asked for your approval in advance too. We love a beach wedding."

Kendall Jenner's brown gown at Simon Huck's wedding in 2021

The model had yet another viral fashion moment at the wedding of Kardashian-Jenner family friend and PR executive Simon Huck. Following the nuptials, Khloé shared a group photo in which everyone was wearing black except for Kendall, who chose a brown dress with a dramatic slit and plunging neckline.

Kendall Jenner's gothic number at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's pre-wedding dinner in 2022

Ahead of Kourtney and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy, Kendall and the rest of the family celebrated with a pre-wedding dinner at Ristorante Punyin in Portofino. The Kardashian-Jenners were decked out in goth glam by Dolce & Gabbana, with Kendall wearing a sheer black tea-length skirt with a black corset top, peep-toe pumps and a choker with a large red cross.

Kendall Jenner's floral gown for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding ceremony in 2022

The wedding ceremony took place at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana. The wedding party's attire was also provided by the luxury fashion house, and there was a clear floral theme going on.

Kendall opted for a high-neck, blush-colored gown with a floral print. The bodycon silhouette was so tight-fitting that Kendall had some trouble walking up the venue's stairs in it, a moment that sister Kylie captured and shared on her Instagram Story.

Kendall Jenner's dark green dress at Michael Ratner and Lauren Rothberg's wedding in 2022

The 818 Tequila founder attended the wedding of filmmaker Michael Ratner and businesswoman Lauren Rothberg wearing a dark green, floor-length Dries Van Nuten gown. She shared a few photos of the look on her Instagram Stories and credited celebrity stylist Dani Michelle, writing, "obsessed with my Dries last night @danixmichelle." The model also styled her hair in a slicked-back high bun and accessorized with stud earrings.