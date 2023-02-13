Kendall Jenner Wears Teeny-Tiny Thong Bikini in New Beach Pics — See Her Daring Look!

Kendall Jenner got cheeky in a newly shared Instagram post.

On Sunday, the supermodel shared a photo set of her supposed "31 hours" in an undisclosed paradise — as the star captioned the post with that specific timeframe.

The aesthetically pleasing post started off with a photo of Jenner sporting a lime green bikini while laying out on a plush lounge chair. She followed the bikini picture with a short video of herself on the beach. With the backdrop of the ocean and golden sunset, Jenner danced around barefoot in the sand in an orange, yellow and red dress whose sleeves extended past her hands and connected with the bottom hemline of the dress.

After picture number three showed off the pristine view the star had of the sunset sky, the reality TV star bared her backside for her 276 million followers, capturing all their attention.

The cheeky post saw Jenner donning a thong the width of a shoestring that left her entire backside out in the elements. With her back turned towards the camera and her hair wet, she posed squatting on a cement block with the backdrop of grass-covered dunes and blue waters, pairing the barely there bottoms with a matching bikini top.

Kendall Jenner/instagram

The star then showed off her 818 Tequila brand and showed an up-close shot of the infinity sleeve dress before giving another peek at her teeny-tiny swimsuit. While sitting on a dune with the waves in the background, Jenner showed off a better look at the bikini top, with slits on the triangle top that made it just as cheeky as the bottoms.

Her mom, Kris Jenner, commented on the post, "You are perfect 😍❤️😍," and family friend Addison Rae commented, "My favorite post of yours ever."

Kendall Jenner/instagram

This nearly nude photo comes after the star went topless in a moody Instagram post where she also donned black lingerie, just in time for Valentine's Day.

The new face of Proenza Schouler wore a black CUUP Balconette bra and thong with her unmade bed, open laptop and remote behind her in the photo set. She posed, fluffing her hair and tilting her head in a vintage-looking mirror while recording herself.

Then, the star stripped away the lingerie and got up close and personal with the mirror while covering her bare chest with her forearm.