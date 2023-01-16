Kendall Jenner Wears Curve-Hugging Sheer Dress at Lori Harvey's Birthday Party — See Her Daring Look!

Kendall Jenner is apparently still "all good with the nipple."

On Friday, the 27-year-old model stepped out to attend Lori Harvey's birthday party in West Hollywood in a sheer dress that highlighted the body part.

The 818 Tequila founder's black midi dress, from designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin's spring/summer 2023 collection, featured an asymmetrical shoulder and a red floral choker detail, which she paired with Manolo Blahnik sandals, a Judith Leiber clutch and Alighieri hoops.

Jenner wore her long brown hair gathered on top of her head, with a center part and face-framing curtain bangs to enhance the bombshell look.

On Instagram, she shared a carousel of shots that showcased her glam style, with the emoji caption, "🐈‍⬛"

The Kardashians star has a history of baring her assets, dating back to her first runway show nearly a decade ago.

In an episode of Vogue's Life in Looks series in September, the supermodel walked down memory lane and opened up about the nipple-baring ribbed V-neck top she wore for the Marc Jacobs Fall 2014 show.

"This was my first high-fashion show, and it was for Marc Jacobs," Jenner recalled. "I actually could not believe that I was there."

"I was pretty chill even though my boobies were out," she noted, adding that she was "game" when it came down to the revealing moment. "I'm all good with the nipple so it didn't make me any more nervous. I genuinely was like, 'Dope — whatever they want.'"

Jenner continued her streak of see-through outfits in a head-to-toe Prada look — a sheer dress layered over a tank top and black briefs — at the Vogue World: New York show on Sept. 12 at New York Fashion Week.

Last May, the star attended the Met Gala in a two-piece ensemble featuring a jaw-dropping, full-bodied skirt with a long train and a sheer, nipple-baring tank top under a fishnet crop top. She even made a bold beauty statement by dyeing her eyebrows platinum blonde.

Jenner's love of being transparent dovetails with her interest in fashion, she has said.

In September 2021, she was named the creative director of online luxury fashion platform FWRD, a role that requires her to wear many different hats, from curating brands and monthly edits to pitching marketing and partnerships ideas.

"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business. As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands," Jenner said in a press release at the time.