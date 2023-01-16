Kendall Jenner Wears Curve-Hugging Sheer Dress at Lori Harvey's Birthday Party — See Her Daring Look!

The model's black midi dress from designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin's spring/summer 2023 collection featured an asymmetrical shoulder and a red floral choker detail

By
Published on January 16, 2023 03:04 PM
Kendall Jenner Wears Sheer Dress
Photo: Kendall Jenner/instagram

Kendall Jenner is apparently still "all good with the nipple."

On Friday, the 27-year-old model stepped out to attend Lori Harvey's birthday party in West Hollywood in a sheer dress that highlighted the body part.

The 818 Tequila founder's black midi dress, from designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin's spring/summer 2023 collection, featured an asymmetrical shoulder and a red floral choker detail, which she paired with Manolo Blahnik sandals, a Judith Leiber clutch and Alighieri hoops.

Jenner wore her long brown hair gathered on top of her head, with a center part and face-framing curtain bangs to enhance the bombshell look.

On Instagram, she shared a carousel of shots that showcased her glam style, with the emoji caption, "🐈‍⬛"

The Kardashians star has a history of baring her assets, dating back to her first runway show nearly a decade ago.

In an episode of Vogue's Life in Looks series in September, the supermodel walked down memory lane and opened up about the nipple-baring ribbed V-neck top she wore for the Marc Jacobs Fall 2014 show.

"This was my first high-fashion show, and it was for Marc Jacobs," Jenner recalled. "I actually could not believe that I was there."

"I was pretty chill even though my boobies were out," she noted, adding that she was "game" when it came down to the revealing moment. "I'm all good with the nipple so it didn't make me any more nervous. I genuinely was like, 'Dope — whatever they want.'"

Jenner continued her streak of see-through outfits in a head-to-toe Prada look — a sheer dress layered over a tank top and black briefs — at the Vogue World: New York show on Sept. 12 at New York Fashion Week.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals
Shutterstock

Last May, the star attended the Met Gala in a two-piece ensemble featuring a jaw-dropping, full-bodied skirt with a long train and a sheer, nipple-baring tank top under a fishnet crop top. She even made a bold beauty statement by dyeing her eyebrows platinum blonde.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenner's love of being transparent dovetails with her interest in fashion, she has said.

In September 2021, she was named the creative director of online luxury fashion platform FWRD, a role that requires her to wear many different hats, from curating brands and monthly edits to pitching marketing and partnerships ideas.

"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business. As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands," Jenner said in a press release at the time.

Related Articles
Chelsea Handler 28th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Go Inside Chelsea Handler's Glam Night at the Critics Choice Awards with Hairstylist Adir Abergel
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Sheryl Lee Ralpharrives at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Sheryl Lee Ralph Credits Daughter for Golden Look at Critics Choice Awards: 'My Stylist of Choice'
Machine Gun Kelly Milan Fashion Week Men Fall/Winter 23-24 Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show - Front Row Milan, Italy Milan Fashion Week Men, Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show, Front Row, Milan, Italy - 14 Jan 2023
Machine Gun Kelly Shines in Head-to-Toe Silver in Italy: 'If Jules from Euphoria Went to Milan'
John Legend skincare line Loved01
John Legend Launches Personal Care Brand Loved01 — and Everything Is $15 and Under!
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Has Wardrobe Malfunction at Critics Choice Awards as Her Dress 'Keeps Breaking'
Christina Applegate attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Christina Applegate Rocks 'Dead to Me' Mani and Matching Shoes with Daughter at Critics Choice Awards
Amanda Seyfried attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amanda Seyfried Takes Home Critics Choice Win for 'The Dropout' Dressed Like a Golden Statue
Janelle Monáe attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Janelle Monáe Commands Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet in See-Through Gown with Bold Cutouts
Kate Hudson attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kate Hudson Shimmers in Daring Silver Dress and Super Long Hair at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Sheer Dress and More Than 25 Carats of Diamonds at Critics Choice Awards
Kerry Washington attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kerry Washington Wows at 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Curve-Hugging Gown with Crystals
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13716304zh) Michelle Yeoh arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, in Los Angeles 2023 Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 15 Jan 2023 Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13713375ir) Amanda Seyfried 28th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Jan 2023 Wearing Dior Same Outfit as catwalk model *13108156ay LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Angela Bassett attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards
ulia Roberts attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Julia Roberts Sparkles in Sequined Starburst Dress at 28th Critics Choice Awards
NBC's Party at THE POOL Celebrating NBC's New Season -- Pictured: Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo
Kyle Richards in Sporty Black Bikini Shows Off Her Washboard Abs in Impromptu Mirror Selfie
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 11: Miss Thailand, Anna Sueangam-iam walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam Wowed in a Dress Made Out of Soda Tabs at the Miss Universe Pageant
West Hollywood, CA - Lori Harvey and boyfriend Damson Idris hold hands as they exit Lavo restaurant after celebrating Lori's 26th birthday party with friends in West Hollywood. Pictured: Lori Harvey, Damson Idris BACKGRID USA 14 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash