Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Head-Turning Wedding Guest Gown in Sexy Mirror Selfies: 'Obsessed'

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Figure (and Mystery Date) as She Poses in Glam Wedding Attire

Kendall Jenner is a best dressed wedding guest.

Over the weekend, The Kardashians star celebrated the wedding of filmmaker Michael Ratner and businesswoman Lauren Rothberg, taking to her Instagram Stories to not only show off her stunning ceremony outfit, but to also tease a glimpse at her date who appeared to be NBA star Devin Booker.

In a series of outfit photos, Jenner posed in a dark green, floor-length Dries Van Noten gown that accentuated her supermodel figure as well as a slicked-back bun. "obsessed with my Dries last night @danixmichelle," Jenner captioned the photo, crediting the celebrity stylist for her look.

The 818 Tequila founder also posted a cheeky mirror selfie with her plus one with both of their faces intentionally cut out of the frame. Jenner's dapper date donned a classic suit while. he wrapped his hand around Jenner's waist. The photos are sparking reunion rumors between the pair.

Jenner, 26, and Booker, 25, broke off their two year relationship in mid-June, a source telling Entertainment Tonight that the couple "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page" and that "Kendall feels like they're on different paths."

A second source told E! News that "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half."

Yet, the two have remained close amidst their separation.

Only a couple of days after their reported breakup, the model and the Phoenix Suns player were spotted at the Soho House in Malibu where "they shared things on their phones and laughed," a source revealed to E! News.

During their hangout, the source shared that they "had great energy between them" while "Kendall was looking up and smiling at Devin."

Earlier this month, the model also showed support for Booker by reposting the cover of the latest NBA 2K23 video game, which featured an animated Booker, to her Instagram Story.

Prior to their split, they attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Portofino wedding getaway in May, donning matching looks.