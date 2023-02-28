Kendall Jenner Wears a $5,760 One-Legged Jumpsuit on Instagram — and Her Followers Have Questions

Kendall Jenner is stirring up some stylish controversy on Instagram.

The reality TV star shared two playful videos on Monday wearing a black one-legged Alaïa jumpsuit that retails for a steep $5,760. While many of her fans thought her video was fun and complimented her ability to jump on a bed without spilling her wine, several called out the look as "ridiculous."

In the first video, Jenner spins around while jumping on a big white bed while holding a glass of wine. In the next one, the 27-year-old model is lying on her side on the bed, extending her leg high in the air while still holding the wine.

"Prolly the most ridiculous dress I have seen in a while," one follower wrote. "Imagine only shaving one leg," another cheekily wrote. "girl bye that fit looks soo ridiculous on you," another one posted.

Many of her fans loved the cute video, including her sister Khloe Kardashian who wrote, "I just love you."

"You're the cutest human," wrote one. "Stunning," posted another and "​​Great mood and positive energy!" wrote a third.

The post comes just over a week since Jenner's last mini-controversy. On Feb 16., Jenner debunked the viral theory that she Photoshopped a recent bikini shot.

In the bikini shot, a wet-haired Jenner posted a cheeky shot in a thong with her backside exposed to the camera, squatting on a cement block with the backdrop of grass-covered dunes and blue waters, pairing the barely there bottoms with a matching bikini top.

Kendall Jenner. Kendall Jenner Instagram; Hailey Bieber Instagram

Appearing to use the fingertips of her hand to help hold her crouched pose, that's where the scrutiny came in. Because of the angle, her hand and fingers appeared unnaturally long to some.

But with help from pal Hailey Bieber, the 27-year-old supermodel showed off some live video footage of her long hand and fingers on Bieber's Instagram Story.

"Look at how bizarre her hand looks normally!" Bieber, 26, said as Jenner showed the same angle of her hand from the photo while giggling in a white cropped tee and belted oversized jeans. "This is live — live footage of the hand!"

In the comments section of Jenner's original post, one follower had written, "Why? What is wrong with your fingers?"

"What up with that hand tho?" commented another, while a third said, "I'm screaming please look at her giant hand."

Numerous fans kicked off with similar comments, many posting alien emojis.

"Im here after Hailey Bieber's ig story showing Kendall's hands," wrote a newcomer.

In an episode of Vogue's Life in Looks series in September 2022, Jenner addressed how comfortable she is with her body. Walking down memory lane, she opened up about the nipple-baring ribbed V-neck top she wore for the Marc Jacobs Fall 2014 show.

"This was my first high-fashion show, and it was for Marc Jacobs," Jenner recalled. "I actually could not believe that I was there."

"I was pretty chill even though my boobies were out," she noted, adding that she was "game" when it came down to the revealing moment.

"I'm all good with the nipple so it didn't make me any more nervous," Jenner said. "I genuinely was like, 'Dope — whatever they want.' "