Kendall Jenner Shows Off Plaid Christmas-Themed Bra and Pants Set at Calvin Klein Pajama Party

Kendall Jenner is getting in the holiday spirit!

On Wednesday, the supermodel attended Calvin Klein’s pajama party in New York City, wearing one of the brand’s festive pajama sets.

The 24-year-old appeared ready for Christmas morning in her red buffalo plaid cotton bralette and matching high-waisted lounge joggers. Both items were equipped with the brand’s signature Calvin Klein trim.

Jenner paired the outfit with lace-up platform combat boots, and shared some photos from the party on her Instagram — captioning the snaps with the brand’s signature hashtag, “#MYCALVINS.”

Best pal and fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid showed Jenner some love, commenting, “Hi cutie monkey!!!!!!!!❤️” on the post.

The Modern Cotton Lounge Buffalo Plaid Joggers are currently on sale on the company’s website in a “grey heather” plaid for $37.20. The matching plaid bralette is currently not available.

Wearing revealing outfits has become second-nature to Jenner, who recently opened up about the early days of her modeling career — including becoming comfortable with nudity — during an appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden.

“My first show, my t— were out,” she said, referencing her famous walk down the Marc Jacobs runway in 2014, in which the model wore a sheer, nipple-baring v-neck shirt.

Speaking to Into the Gloss at the time, Jenner spoke more about the surprising, headline-making career move.

“I just recently turned 18, so this [Marc Jacobs show] is my big kick-off to start and grow my career,” she told the outlet backstage. “The New York fashion scene is crazy, madness, but I love the energy. I love everything about it — like the hair and makeup today, it’s incredible. I’ve never had my eyebrows bleached; I don’t even look like myself!”

Jenner once again reflected on the runway walk two years later during a video for a 2016 issue of W Magazine.

“I was really excited about my t— being out, actually,” she told the outlet. “I’m weird — I love my t— being out. It’s like one of my things, I guess.”

She continued, reasoning, “I’m young! When I’m older I want to be able to look at it and be like, I looked good.”