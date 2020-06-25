Kendall Jenner's collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics is set to launch on Friday

Kendall Jenner Wears Makeup from Kylie Cosmetics Collab and 'Not Much Else' in Sultry Bedroom Snaps

Kendall Jenner is practicing her modeling moves from home.

On Wednesday, the supermodel, 24, staged a bedroom photoshoot in honor of her forthcoming makeup collaboration with sister Kylie Jenner's company, Kylie Cosmetics, and shared the results on her Instagram.

In the pictures, Kendall wears products from her makeup collaboration as she poses in various positions on her bed. The sultry look also included a tiger-print lingerie set, as well as a pair of matching gloves.

"wearing KENDALL X KYLIE makeup collab and not much else," wrote in the caption.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's family quickly flooded the comments on the Instagram post, with Caitlyn Jenner jokingly chiding her daughter to "Put something more on 😜."

"loving this collab @kendalljenner love you baby!" Caitlyn, 70, wrote. "Killing it! @kyliecosmetics."

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian quipped, "Hi kitty kitty."

"u cute cute." Kylie, 22, commented.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kylie also modeled some lingerie when she unveiled her latest platinum blonde hairstyle. In a sexy Instagram snap, the mom of one posed in a monogrammed Gucci mesh lingerie top, which featured sequins going across the cups and a light pink elastic bottom.

Kylie captioned the photo, "last night🖤🖤🌙✨," and tagged her personal hairstylist Tokyo Stylez as well as the reality star's makeup artist, Ariel Tejada.

Kendall is the last sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to collaborate with the beauty brand. Previously, Kylie Cosmetics released collections with sisters Khloé, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian. Mom Kris Jenner and Kylie’s daughter Stormi have also all received their own namesake collections.

Kendall explained why she had waited on working with her sister's makeup company in January when she first announced the collaboration.

"I had a contract before with another makeup company, so now I’m able to do it," she shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January.

“I feel like we’re really going big because I’m her full blood,” Kendall said at the time, referencing how she and Kylie are the daughters of Kris and Caitlyn. “We’re taking it seriously.”