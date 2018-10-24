Kendall Jenner is bringing the trucker hat back!

The 22-year-old was spotted leaving Drake’s birthday party in L.A. wearing an outfit that gave us major early aughts vibes.

She wore the celeb-loved Von Dutch trucker hat in a pink sequin hue with a shrunken spaghetti-strap tank and low-rise flared blue jeans, in a look that could have been straight from a Paris Hilton street style photo from the early 2000s.

Jenner is known for her love of recreating Hilton’s iconic looks (remember her 21st birthday party dress that was identical to the hotel heiresses?). So it’s only fitting that she would resurrect one of Hilton’s favorite accessories of the decade. But even though Jenner may be trying to bring the hat back, Hilton says she’s fully left it behind.

“I would never wear a Von Dutch hat again even though I, like, wore them, like, every single day before,” Hilton told Who What Wear earlier this year. “That’s, like, something I would not wear. I love low-rise jeans still and short jean skirts…”

Once home, she shared selfies of herself in her marble bathroom wearing a polka dot silk robe showing off her new extensions. “It’s been a while,” she wrote on a photo modeling the wavy hairstyle.

While we’re not sure how long her extensions will stay in, she may keep them through the Victoria’s Secret fashion show (she was recently reported to be walking) to achieve the models’ signature bombshell waves.