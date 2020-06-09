Kendall Jenner Spotted Out at Nobu Malibu in Edgy Leather Look as L.A. Restaurants Reopen

After hunkering down in her home for months amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kendall, 24, returned to one of the Kardashian-Jenner family's favorite sushi hotspots in Los Angeles.

The supermodel arrived to Nobu Malibu with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker on Monday night wearing an edgy look, sporting a leather jacket, super-short black mini skirt and chunky Prada boots.

Jenner went to her go-to eatery just as L.A. restaurants resumed in-person dining, after closing due to the pandemic.

The Kardashian-Jenner family have practiced social distancing throughout the pandemic, and as L.A. begins to reopen they are slowly starting to go out to public places again.

On Sunday night, the model's younger sister Kylie Jenner was also photographed going to Nobu Malibu with family friend Fai Khadra. Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick brought their kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, to dine at the same sushi restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

Kendall recently made headlines when a photoshopped picture of herself holding a sign that reads "BLACK LIVES MATTER" started circulating on social media last week.

Fans originally thought the star attended a protest in support of the movement, but they soon realized that the shadow behind Kendall where the sign should be was missing. Many quickly called her out for altering the photo.

"I know being famous is so difficult and you have to show your support but instead of taking the time to photoshop pictures, you could’ve just sign a petition or a video of you just talking about this horrific cause and what organization is there to support. @KendallJenner," one person tweeted. "Can we just cancel all celebrities at this point," someone else wrote.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star jumped on Twitter to explain that the original photo of her was edited to make it look like she was at a protest — and she had nothing to do with it.

"this is photoshopped by someone. i DID NOT post this," the model tweeted.

Even though Jenner has yet to be publicly seen at a Black Lives Matter march, the model stood in solidarity with the black community by vowing to educate herself about racism so she can become a better ally.

"I’ve been doing a lot of thinking these past few days and my heart has been so heavy. I’m angry and hurt just like so many. I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but i know that nobody should have to live in constant fear," the star said.

"I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help. raging on platforms can not be all that we do in order to repair the system, we need to take real action, off of social media," Jenner continued. "this is a time to have those uncomfortable conversations with people and mainly with ourselves. we must also make sure we are ready to vote when the time comes to elect the right people into office."