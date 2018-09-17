Kendall Jenner Gets Cheeky in New Topless Selfie: 'Technically This Is Just My Torso'

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner often exercises her right to flaunt her breasts, but the model made sure to strategically conceale her nipples in a new bathroom selfie shared on her Instagram.

Jenner, 22, posed in front of a round makeup mirror after walking the Burberry runway at London Fashion Week, standing far enough way to reveal a hint of under-boob with her nipples perfectly cropped out at the top. In a short video clip she added to the post, the model zoomed in on the mirror to show her flat abs without revealing her breasts.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star cheekily captioned the photo, “technically this is just my torso…”

Since Jenner famously declared that she’s “cool with her breasts,” the model has flaunted her chest multiple times on the red carpet and social media.

Just last week, Jenner freed the nipple when she arrived at the Longchamp 70th Anniversary Celebration in Paris in a full sheer look by the label. The revealing dress featured a plunging neckline with images of a jockey and horses — a symbol of the Longchamp brand — all over her ensemble.

In a post shared on her website and app last year, the supermodel explained her love for going braless. “I’m all about freeing the nipple and I just think it’s cool to show off what’s under your shirt — whether that’s a cute bralette or just skin,” she wrote.

She added, “I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless. I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”