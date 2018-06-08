Kendall Jenner Censors Topless Instagram Photo by Putting Ice Cream Emoji Over Her Nipples

Kendall Jenner has moved on from “pizza nipples.”

Since she famously bared her chest in a sheer bodysuit and concealed her nipples with two pizza emojis on Instagram, the 22-year-old supermodel has continued to exercise her right to free the nipple on the street, red carpet and social media. But in Jenner’s latest revealing Instagram selfie, she ditched her favorite emoji and decided to cover up her nipples with a dessert instead.

After spending the day out in N.Y.C., Jenner stripped down to a suspender-like bodysuit that revealed her breasts for a topless selfie. She accessorized the look with gold chain necklaces and added the ice cream cone emoji over each nipple.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The model, who declared she’s “cool with her breasts” also went braless twice last month at the Cannes Film Festival.

At the premiere of Girls Of The Sun, the star hit the carpet in a sheer, tulle Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown that clearly showed off her nipples.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The night before, she joked that she accidentally revealed her nipples when wearing her sparkly, see-through mini dress at the Chopard Party when she shared a picture on her Instagram from the evening with the caption, “oops.”

In a post shared on her website and app last year, Jenner explained why she loves ditching her bra. “I’m all about freeing the nipple and I just think it’s cool to show off what’s under your shirt — whether that’s a cute bralette or just skin,” she wrote.

She also made sure to explain the story behind her famous pizza nipple selfie that put her on the map as a free the nipple advocate.

Source: Kendall Jenner Instagram

“I don’t know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol. Do you know what I mean? Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice! :),” she shared, adding, “My shirt was see-through, so I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey and Gigi before I left to meet them and was like, ‘Is this too much?’ They wrote back, ‘It’s kind of a lot, but if you’re into it, go for it!’”