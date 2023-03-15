Kendall Jenner Goes Topless in 'Sensual' Calvin Klein Ads, Joins Michael B. Jordan, FKA Twigs and More

Kendall Jenner is continuing to pose in her Calvins.

The model and TV personality fronts Calvin Klein's Spring 2023 campaign that debuted Wednesday featuring stunning photos by photographer duo, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Staying in line with the brand's infamous "Calvins or nothing" concept, the star joins FKA Twigs, Michael B. Jordan, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in their debut campaign.

In the black and white photos, Jenner strikes different poses as she models Calvin Klein's underwear and denim collections.

In one photo, she's sitting cross legged in just a pair of underwear and white socks while hugging herself. Another features her in a black bra and underwear set with a pair of black jeans sitting slightly below her hips.

MERT AND MARCUS

The TV personality is rocking a denim jacket in another photo, also sitting cross legged. The brand photos made a splashy debut on social media and more photos will be released over the next week.

Jenner shared the campaign in a joint Instagram post with Calin Klein on Wednesday with "Calvins or nothing. A sensual muse." written alongside photos.

MERT AND MARCUS

Jordan's campaign photos debuted a couple weeks ago but Wednesday marks the official release of Taylor-Johnson and Twigs pics.

MERT AND MARCUS

The photos capture each person's unique personality. "Kendall appears with unapologetic sensuality, her more intimate side revealed. FKA twigs epitomizes artistry, debuting a new unreleased track in the campaign alongside visuals that capture her distinctive movement," the brand said.

"Michael B. Jordan evokes confidence, demonstrating the energy and passion that drives him to be the best at his craft, while Aaron Taylor-Johnson's magnetic presence resonates across the imagery," the underwear and denim brand said in a release.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When Jordan's photos dropped, it caused quite a stir.

In the sexy campaign, Jordan shows off his fit physique in his teeny-tiny Calvin Klein underwear. The photos, all shot in the signature black and white, were shared across the brand's social media, as well as Jordan's.

Michael B Jordan. PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS

All of the photos, which were taken by photography duo Mert and Marcus, show off the brand's Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear, though it's safe to say Jordan's modeling skills might be drawing more eyes than the clothes!

RELATED VIDEO: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are 'Hanging Out' Together and 'Having Fun,' Says Source

Upon landing on social media, the images instantly set the internet ablaze. In the first photoset shared by the brand, they wrote, "The debut. @michaelbjordan Calvins or nothing." The brand got cheeky with the second post, though, writing, "Should we drop more?"

Fans fawned over Jordan on Calvin Klein's Instagrams, leaving a large number of flame emojis as well as praise.

One user joked, "OK BUT YOU GUYS NEEDED TO GIVE US A WARNING THIS WAS GONNA DROP EARLY ON A MONDAY MORNING!!!"