Kendall Jenner Shares Throwback Video of Mom Kris Playing Tennis in Pink Bikini for Mother's Day

Kendall Jenner shared a video of her mom showing off her figure in a hot pink bikini while playing tennis

Kendall Jenner is wishing her momager a Happy Mother's Day!

The model, 24, honored her mom Kris Jenner on Sunday with a throwback video of the businesswoman showing off her figure in a hot pink bikini while playing tennis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Love your m🌎ther @krisjenner," Kendall captioned the footage.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star also shared a series of old photos of her mom, 64, on her Instagram Stories, including one image of Kris holding baby Kendall.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Surprises Kris Jenner with Sweet Mother's Day Present, Family Exchanges Glitzy Gifts

Kendall also made sure to send her mother a massive bouquet of pale pink roses, along with a heartfelt note. "Mommy! Happy happy Mother's Day!" her note began. "I love you so much and am so thankful that I have such a strong, independent, beautiful woman to call MY mom!!!"

"You are a rockstar. Never change!" her note concluded. "I look up to you forever. I love you endlessly. Kenny."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been celebrating the holiday all weekend, with a few of the family members paying tribute to one another and exchanging gifts.

Kim Kardashian West, 39, posted a tribute to the family matriarch on Friday evening, also sharing a photo of Kris in a bikini. She then included a video showing off her gift: a photo album filled with shots from Kris’ wedding with Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian.

“She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears!” Kim wrote in the caption. “Happy Mother’s Day mom I love you beyond! And the first pic I posted of you in the bikini after you gave birth to Rob is MAJOR GOALS!!! Always in everything you do!!!!!”

The KKW Beauty mogul explained that she teamed up with Kris’ wedding photographer, Alfred Garcia, to organize the gift. In addition to putting the photos together in an album, Kim purchased the original camera he used to shoot the 1978 celebration.

RELATED: Tristan Thompson Sends Kim Kardashian West Early Mother's Day Flowers

Sister Kylie Jenner, 22, also surprised her sisters with an early Mother's Day gift, sending them all cheetah-shaped clutches completely covered in crystals. The clutches, made by Judith Leiber, each cost more than $5,000. Both Khloé Kardashian, 35, and Kim thanked Kylie for the gifts on their social media pages.

Kris also got in on the gift exchange, sending her children boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts to mark the occasion. “Omg @krisjenner is sabotaging my summer body,” Kris’ oldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian, 41, wrote on her Instagram Story, showing off the box of treats.