26 Throwback Photos of Kendall Jenner That Prove She Was Destined to Model
She's walked the runway for countless designers and is a regular on the pages of Vogue — clearly, it was fate
Too Cool
She had the smize down before age 2.
The Eyes Have It
Just look at that focus!
Sis Kiss
Then, a sweet sister portrait. Now, a shared Balmain campaign.
Sweet Cheeks
Her piercing stare is just as fierce now as it was back then.
Baby Bangs
A style setter from the start.
Aww-dorable!
Nothing cheesy about this cheese!
Cutie Ken
Of course, with genes like these, is it any surprise?
Portrait Mode
Her subtle smile has always been on point.
Fierce Foursome
Even in her younger years, she was a natural on the red carpet.
Model in the Making
Back in KUWTK's early days, it was clear.
Mini Muse
Striking poses since 2007.
Sister, Sister
She's had lots of great (role) models for inspiration.
Picture Perfect
It was a different time — but Kendall was still seriously photogenic.
Sweet Smolder
Like, really photogenic.
Fashion Phenom
And stylish, too.
Tween Sensation
"Middle school awkward stage? What's that?" — Kendall, probably.
Beauty in Braces
Even in braces, Kendall was gorgeous. It's so unfair.
Carpet Queen
Other 13-year-olds might've buckled under pressure on a red carpet, but not Kendall.
Future Cover Girl
Can't you just tell she's destined to front an Estée Lauder campaign?
Million Dollar Smile
She's got a great smile — even if she doesn't need to use it much on the runway.
Power Pose
She's a five-time Teen Choice Award winner, btw.
Glamour Shot
Even as a youngster, she knew how to work that wind-blown hair.
Versatile Vibes
Sure, she took amazing photos straight on, but this over-the-shoulder shot shows range.
Early Influencer
Kenny was a pro, even back then, at influencing.
Au Naturel
No offense Kardashian-Jenner clan, but it's clear who the natural is in this crew.
One of a Kind
Keep doing you, Kendall.