26 Throwback Photos of Kendall Jenner That Prove She Was Destined to Model She's walked the runway for countless designers and is a regular on the pages of Vogue — clearly, it was fate Skip gallery slides More View All Next Slide Too Cool ONE Credit: Courtesy Kendall Jenner She had the smize down before age 2. 1 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement The Eyes Have It Just look at that focus! 2 of 26 View All Sis Kiss TWO Credit: Courtesy Kendall Jenner Then, a sweet sister portrait. Now, a shared Balmain campaign. 3 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Sweet Cheeks THREE Credit: Courtesy Kendall Jenner Her piercing stare is just as fierce now as it was back then. 4 of 26 View All Advertisement Baby Bangs TWENTY Credit: Courtesy Kendall Jenner A style setter from the start. 5 of 26 View All Aww-dorable! Nothing cheesy about this cheese! 6 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Cutie Ken FOUR Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage Of course, with genes like these, is it any surprise? 7 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Portrait Mode FIVE Credit: Courtesy Kendall Jenner Her subtle smile has always been on point. 8 of 26 View All Advertisement Fierce Foursome SIX Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Filmmagic Even in her younger years, she was a natural on the red carpet. 9 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Model in the Making SEVEN Credit: Courtesy Kendall Jenner Back in KUWTK's early days, it was clear. 10 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Mini Muse EIGHT Credit: Jeff Vespa/Wireimage Striking poses since 2007. 11 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Sister, Sister NINE Credit: Michael Caulfield/KK/Getty She's had lots of great (role) models for inspiration. 12 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Picture Perfect TEN Credit: Jeff Vespa/Wireimage It was a different time — but Kendall was still seriously photogenic. 13 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Sweet Smolder ELEVEN Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Wireimage Like, really photogenic. 14 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Fashion Phenom TWELVE Credit: David Livingston/Getty And stylish, too. 15 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Tween Sensation THIRTEEN Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty "Middle school awkward stage? What's that?" — Kendall, probably. 16 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Beauty in Braces FOURTEEN Credit: Donato Sardella/Wireimage Even in braces, Kendall was gorgeous. It's so unfair. 17 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Carpet Queen FIFTEEN Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Filmmagic Other 13-year-olds might've buckled under pressure on a red carpet, but not Kendall. 18 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Future Cover Girl SIXTEEN Credit: Jason LaVeris/Getty Can't you just tell she's destined to front an Estée Lauder campaign? 19 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Million Dollar Smile SEVENTEEN Credit: David Livingston/Wireimage She's got a great smile — even if she doesn't need to use it much on the runway. 20 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Power Pose Kendall Jenner She's a five-time Teen Choice Award winner, btw. 21 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Glamour Shot Kendall Jenner Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Even as a youngster, she knew how to work that wind-blown hair. 22 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Versatile Vibes Kendall Jenner Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Sure, she took amazing photos straight on, but this over-the-shoulder shot shows range. 23 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Early Influencer Kendall Jenner Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Kenny was a pro, even back then, at influencing. 24 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Au Naturel EIGHTEEN Credit: Mark Sullivan/Getty No offense Kardashian-Jenner clan, but it's clear who the natural is in this crew. 25 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement One of a Kind ALL THAT GLITTERS Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks Keep doing you, Kendall. 26 of 26 View All Advertisement Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Start Slideshow Share the Gallery Trending Videos Advertisement Skip slide summaries Everything in This Slideshow Advertisement

Close this dialog window Share & More Email Send Text Message

Close Sign in

Close this dialog window View image 26 Throwback Photos of Kendall Jenner That Prove She Was Destined to Model

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.