26 Throwback Photos of Kendall Jenner That Prove She Was Destined to Model

She's walked the runway for countless designers and is a regular on the pages of Vogue — clearly, it was fate

By Diana Pearl Updated November 03, 2021 10:00 AM

1 of 26

Too Cool

Credit: Courtesy Kendall Jenner

She had the smize down before age 2.

2 of 26

The Eyes Have It

Just look at that focus!

3 of 26

Sis Kiss

Credit: Courtesy Kendall Jenner

Then, a sweet sister portrait. Now, a shared Balmain campaign.

4 of 26

Sweet Cheeks

Credit: Courtesy Kendall Jenner

Her piercing stare is just as fierce now as it was back then.

5 of 26

Baby Bangs

Credit: Courtesy Kendall Jenner

A style setter from the start. 

6 of 26

Aww-dorable!

Nothing cheesy about this cheese!

7 of 26

Cutie Ken

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage

Of course, with genes like these, is it any surprise?

8 of 26

Portrait Mode

Credit: Courtesy Kendall Jenner

Her subtle smile has always been on point.

9 of 26

Fierce Foursome

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Filmmagic

Even in her younger years, she was a natural on the red carpet.

10 of 26

Model in the Making

Credit: Courtesy Kendall Jenner

Back in KUWTK's early days, it was clear.

11 of 26

Mini Muse

Credit: Jeff Vespa/Wireimage

Striking poses since 2007.

12 of 26

Sister, Sister

Credit: Michael Caulfield/KK/Getty

She's had lots of great (role) models for inspiration.

13 of 26

Picture Perfect

Credit: Jeff Vespa/Wireimage

It was a different time — but Kendall was still seriously photogenic.

14 of 26

Sweet Smolder

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Wireimage

Like, really photogenic.

15 of 26

Fashion Phenom

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

And stylish, too.

16 of 26

Tween Sensation

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

"Middle school awkward stage? What's that?" — Kendall, probably.

17 of 26

Beauty in Braces

Credit: Donato Sardella/Wireimage

Even in braces, Kendall was gorgeous. It's so unfair.

18 of 26

Carpet Queen

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Filmmagic

Other 13-year-olds might've buckled under pressure on a red carpet, but not Kendall.

19 of 26

Future Cover Girl

Credit: Jason LaVeris/Getty

Can't you just tell she's destined to front an Estée Lauder campaign?

20 of 26

Million Dollar Smile

Credit: David Livingston/Wireimage

She's got a great smile — even if she doesn't need to use it much on the runway.

21 of 26

Power Pose

She's a five-time Teen Choice Award winner, btw.

22 of 26

Glamour Shot

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

Even as a youngster, she knew how to work that wind-blown hair.

23 of 26

Versatile Vibes

Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Sure, she took amazing photos straight on, but this over-the-shoulder shot shows range.

24 of 26

Early Influencer

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

Kenny was a pro, even back then, at influencing.

25 of 26

Au Naturel

Credit: Mark Sullivan/Getty

No offense Kardashian-Jenner clan, but it's clear who the natural is in this crew.

26 of 26

One of a Kind

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Keep doing you, Kendall.

By Diana Pearl