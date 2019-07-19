Kendall Jenner Poses Topless, Reflects on Acne Being So Bad She 'Didn't Want to Leave the House'

Image zoom Kendall Jenner David M. Benett/Getty

Kendall Jenner is continuing to be open about her struggle with acne.

The 23-year-old model and Proactiv ambassador shared a stunning, black-and-white topless photograph to Instagram on Thursday, where she recalled how insecure she felt as a teen because of her skin.

“When my acne was at its worst, I was a high schooler who didn’t want to leave the house,” Jenner wrote in the caption. “Now I’m content with my skin.”

“If you want to try Proactiv, you won’t regret it,” she added, before directing her followers to the link in her bio to test the treatment for themselves.

In an emotional Instagram Story this past January, shortly after announcing her partnership with Proactiv, Jenner got honest about the challenges she has faced over the years as a result of her acne — sharing two side-by-side photos of her face at 13 — covered in bumps.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed in her post, which she shared as part of the popular “10 Year Challenge” meme, that she “ran home crying everyday because people would stare at my skin.”

“While there are much bigger problems happening in the world, suffering from acne for me was debilitating,” Jenner wrote in a separate Instagram post. “It’s something that I’ve dealt with since I was a young teen and has caused me to feel anxious, helpless and insecure.”

“As humans, I don’t think we share our insecurities enough because we live in a time where being ‘perfect’ is the standard. We curate our life online and pick the pretty moments to post,” she added, explaining, “I’d like to show a younger generation that not everything is perfect.”



Last month, Jenner revealed that she had not yet tried sister Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Skin line since she’s keeping with her Proactiv products because they maintain her clear complexion.

“I’m stuck to my routine,” she told Bustle as she celebrated Proactiv’s Paint Positivity campaign in New York City. “I don’t want to do too much.”

In January, Jenner told PEOPLE exclusively that she decided to try Proactive once she “had exhausted all other options” and, once she did, “it really worked” for her and she finally felt “great on the inside and out.”

“It’s just a very simple and easy routine. I love the cleanser and retinoid acne treatment, and everyone should use a sunscreen,” the reality star added. “It really helps having it in your regimen every single day.”