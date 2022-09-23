Kendall Jenner Says She Was 'Chill' About Her First Major Runway Show, Despite Her Nipple-Baring Top

"I'm all good with the nipple,” Kendall Jenner said while reminiscing over her 2014 Marc Jacobs runway look in an episode of Vogue’s Life in Looks series 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 23, 2022 02:51 PM
kendall jenner
Photo: Randy Brooke/WireImage

Kendall Jenner is all about transparency.

In an episode of Vogue's Life in Looks series, the 26-year-old supermodel walked down memory lane and opened up about the nipple-baring ribbed V-neck top she wore for the Marc Jacobs Fall 2014 show.

"This was my first high-fashion show, and it was for Marc Jacobs," Jenner recalled. "I actually could not believe that I was there."

"I was pretty chill even though my boobies were out," she noted, adding that she was "game" when it came down to the revealing moment. "I'm all good with the nipple so it didn't make me any more nervous. I genuinely was like, 'Dope — whatever they want'."

Now a seasoned catwalker, Jenner reminisced on the preparation she went through to perfect her strut at 18 years old.

"I remember going into my agency and getting a walking lesson because I didn't necessarily know what I was doing. I think I took [the] tips too seriously and ended up being really stiff when I got on the runway," she admitted.

Earlier this month, the 818 Tequila founder returned to New York Fashion Week.

Walking the Proenza Schouler SS23 show at the Hall Des Lumieres, Jenner wowed the star-studded crowd in a white crochet and fringe dress styled with pillowy platform sandals. Jenner was joined by her longtime friend and fashion comrade Bella Hadid, who rocked a sheer chain-link gold dress.

She even continued her streak of see-through outfits in a head-to-toe Prada look — a sheer dress layered over a tank top and black briefs — at the Vogue World: New York show on Sept. 12.

NEW-YORK, USA - SEPTEMBER 09: <a href="https://people.com/tag/kendall-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kendall Jenner</a> walks the runway during the Proenza Schouler Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

The Kardashians star is a style expert beyond the runway too.

Last September, she was named the creative director of online luxury fashion platform FWRD, a role that requires Jenner to wear many different hats, from curating brands and monthly edits to pitching marketing and partnerships ideas.

"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business. As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands," Jenner said in a press release at the time.

Related Articles
NEW-YORK, USA - SEPTEMBER 09: Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Proenza Schouler Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images); NEW-YORK, USA - SEPTEMBER 09: Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the Proenza Schouler Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week in Proenza Schouler Show Alongside Friend Bella Hadid
Serena Williams walks the runway for VOGUE World: New York
Serena Williams Commands Vogue World Catwalk in Caped Balenciaga Dress Post Retirement
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz walk the runway for VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City.
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Make Their Runway Debut During Vogue World Show at NYFW 
anne hathaway
All the Must-See Moments from New York Fashion Week
Ella Emhoff attends the WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards at MoMA
Everything to Know About Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris' Fashion Model Stepdaughter
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
lila moss; kate moss; calvin klein campaigns
Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Stars in Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign 30 Years After Her Mom's Iconic Ads
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 10: Rick Hilton, Kathy Hilton and actress Lisa Rinna attend the Audi Golden Globes Celebration with Nominee Anna Paquin at the Sunset Tower Hotel on January 10, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Parry/WireImage)
'RHOBH' Teases Kathy Hilton's 'Meltdown' as Lisa Rinna Says 'The World Thinks She Is Somebody That She's Not'
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Ella Emhoff attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)
Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff on Being Deemed a Fashion 'Icon': 'It's Kind of Shocking'
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
kendall jenner; kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian Cheers on a Red-Haired Kendall Jenner from the Front Row at Prada Fashion Show
Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra
Kendall Jenner's Most Memorable Wedding Guest Dresses
Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Joins Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell on Balenciaga Runway as She Walks First Paris Show
Kendall Jenner seen strolling near the place Vendome on February 27, 2022 in Paris, France.
Kendall Jenner Lets Her Red Hair Down in Paris After Prada's Milan Fashion Week Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Gigi and Bella Hadid Hit the Runway with Half-Shaved Hairstyles at Marc Jacobs Show