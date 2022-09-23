Kendall Jenner Says She Was 'Chill' About Her First Major Runway Show, Despite Her Nipple-Baring Top

Kendall Jenner is all about transparency.

In an episode of Vogue's Life in Looks series, the 26-year-old supermodel walked down memory lane and opened up about the nipple-baring ribbed V-neck top she wore for the Marc Jacobs Fall 2014 show.

"This was my first high-fashion show, and it was for Marc Jacobs," Jenner recalled. "I actually could not believe that I was there."

"I was pretty chill even though my boobies were out," she noted, adding that she was "game" when it came down to the revealing moment. "I'm all good with the nipple so it didn't make me any more nervous. I genuinely was like, 'Dope — whatever they want'."

Now a seasoned catwalker, Jenner reminisced on the preparation she went through to perfect her strut at 18 years old.

"I remember going into my agency and getting a walking lesson because I didn't necessarily know what I was doing. I think I took [the] tips too seriously and ended up being really stiff when I got on the runway," she admitted.

Earlier this month, the 818 Tequila founder returned to New York Fashion Week.

Walking the Proenza Schouler SS23 show at the Hall Des Lumieres, Jenner wowed the star-studded crowd in a white crochet and fringe dress styled with pillowy platform sandals. Jenner was joined by her longtime friend and fashion comrade Bella Hadid, who rocked a sheer chain-link gold dress.

She even continued her streak of see-through outfits in a head-to-toe Prada look — a sheer dress layered over a tank top and black briefs — at the Vogue World: New York show on Sept. 12.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

The Kardashians star is a style expert beyond the runway too.

Last September, she was named the creative director of online luxury fashion platform FWRD, a role that requires Jenner to wear many different hats, from curating brands and monthly edits to pitching marketing and partnerships ideas.

"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business. As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands," Jenner said in a press release at the time.