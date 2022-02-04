Kendall Jenner Keeps Wearing Sweater Vests, and You Can Shop the Look for $35 on Amazon
Over the past year, tons of celebrities have been spotted out and about wearing sweater vests. Gen Z superstars Charli D'Amelio, Olivia Rodrigo, and Kaia Gerber have all posted pictures wearing the knit trend. But perhaps the biggest fan of all is Kendall Jenner, who has been wearing vests nonstop over the last few weeks. And you can get the look with the Hotapei Sweater Vest for $35 on Amazon.
The supermodel started off January in both a checkered vest and a colorful one while on a New Year's vacation with her boyfriend, Devin Booker. She also wore a striped sweater vest while out in West Hollywood, and finished off her streak with a camel number. If you're not interested in dishing out hundreds of dollars for Jenner's exact vests, go for the best-selling Amazon vest instead.
Available in 23 colors and three styles, the Hotapei Sweater Vest has a deep V-neckline and an oversized fit. The style options include a cable-knit version, a simple knit one with a ribbed neckline and hemline, and houndstooth. You can wear the vest casually over a turtleneck and leggings, or dress it up with a button-down shirt and denim. Choose from sizes S through XXL.
In the reviews section, more than a thousand Amazon shoppers gave the vest a five-star rating. "I love this vest," one wrote. "It's soft with just the right amount of stretch. The quality of the fabric far exceeded my expectations. Give this one a try, you won't be disappointed!"
A second shopper said, "It feels like cashmere," adding, "I ordered my true size, and it fits like a dream. I will buy another one in a different color. You will not go wrong with this awesome sweater."
The sweater vest trend isn't going anywhere this season, so grab one now to get you through the rest of winter. Shop more colors of the Hotapei Sweater Vest on Amazon below.
Buy It! Hotapei Sweater Vest, $30.98; amazon.com
