Kendall Jenner Keeps Wearing Sweater Vests, and You Can Shop the Look for $35 on Amazon

Over the past year, tons of celebrities have been spotted out and about wearing sweater vests. Gen Z superstars Charli D'Amelio, Olivia Rodrigo, and Kaia Gerber have all posted pictures wearing the knit trend. But perhaps the biggest fan of all is Kendall Jenner, who has been wearing vests nonstop over the last few weeks. And you can get the look with the Hotapei Sweater Vest for $35 on Amazon.