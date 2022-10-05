Kendall Jenner Supports Jaden Smith After He Walks Out of Kanye West's Controversial Yeezy Show

Kendall Jenner isn't interested in Kanye West's latest Paris Fashion Week showing.

The model, whose older sister Kim Kardashian shares four children with West, has seemingly shown her dislike for the rapper's harmful and controversial Yeezy show where he featured "White Lives Matter" shirts — by "liking" a few telling tweets.

Jaden Smith, 24, who was in attendance at West's Yeezy presentation Monday night, tweeted, "I Had To Dip Lol," presumably after not agreeing with the statement West's collection made. A half hour later, Smith tweeted, "I Don't Care Who's It Is If I Don't Feel The Message I'm Out," before adding, "Black Lives Matter."

Jenner, 26, "liked" all three of these tweets on Twitter, subtly showing support for Smith walking out of West's show.

The musician, who is the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, shared a number of other tweets on Monday and Tuesday that allude to the controversy surrounding West's show, including one on Tuesday that read, "Think For Yourself, Have Your Own Opinion."

He also "liked" a tweet of his own from a fan who noted that Smith walked out of West's show. The tweet included a screenshot of Smith's tweet about dipping and reads, "Jaden smith was at Kanye's show and dipped when the 'white lives matter' shirts came out, that's a true king right there YUP."

Smith has been outspoken about his support of Black Lives Matter, and his current pinned tweet on his Twitter account is a picture of himself, his mother, and more taking part in a rally to support justice for Breonna Taylor, the Kentucky woman fatally shot by police in her home in 2020.

West's Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week has stirred up plenty of discussion, largely centering on his "White Lives Matter" shirts that he sent down the runway and wore himself.

West sparked controversy in his black long-sleeve tee with its statement, which is considered a "hate slogan" by the Anti-Defamation League. The look could be seen on full display Monday as the designer gave a speech during the opening of the presentation. It was also featured in an image uploaded to Twitter by conservative commentator Candace Owens — who wore the same shirt in white to the show. The front of the top featured Pope John Paul II and the words "Seguiremos Tu Ejemplo," meaning "We Will Follow Your Example."

During a speech before the event, West wore the shirt as he touched on classism in fashion, Kardashian's Paris robbery, former manager Scooter Braun telling him he needed to "make more money" by continuing his 2016 Saint Pablo Tour, and the fact that the tour's cancellation is a moment that he feels will be brought up "for the rest of my life."

"It's the ultimate stigma," he said. "People feel like they have the right to come to my face and call me crazy. Like it doesn't hurt my feelings. Or like, you don't have to be crazy in order to change the world."

On Tuesday, West lashed out at Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she posted Instagram Stories criticizing his show, leading to Gigi Hadid calling him out on Instagram for his behavior.

West immediately started firing back at Karefa-Johnson, posting derisive comments about the editor. In posts that have since been deleted from his account, West shared pictures of Karefa-Johnson, including one where he claimed Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour would hate her boots.

In continuing with his tirade, West shared a screenshot of a text message from someone who urges him to not "insult that writer," presumably meaning Karefa-Johnson. West didn't include a caption on the photo but Hadid quickly came to the defense of Karefa-Johnson, whom she's worked with in the past, including on her March 2021 Vogue cover.

"You wish u had a percentage of her intellect," Hadid wrote. "You have no idea haha…. If there's actually a point to any of your s--- she might be the only person that could save u. As if the "honor" of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You're a bully and a joke."

She further added in her Instagram Story that Karefa-Johnson is "one of the most important voices" in the fashion industry and could "school that disgraceful man."

West posted on Instagram Tuesday night that he and Karefa-Johnson had met in person to discuss their opinions, calling her his "sister." He also wrote that they'd spent two hours together, and the meeting was supposedly filmed. Vogue also shared a statement Tuesday night that they support her, also confirming that she'd met with West.